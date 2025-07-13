New Texas Longhorns CB Reveals Reason Behind Commitment
On the evening of July 11, the Texas Longhorns secured a commitment from four-star cornerback Samari Matthews.
After a bumpy past few weeks in the recruiting world, beating the South Carolina Gamecocks out for the prospect marked a significant victory for Texas.
Matthews hails from Cornelius, North Carolina, but he followed his commitment by proclaiming his excitement about coming to the Lone Star State for college.
Appeal of Texas Longhorns to Matthews
“When I got to hangout with the players on the OV, the fans walking by- they knew the players, so I think that excites me,” he told KVUE sports director Jeff Jones. “The stadium is huge, it’s loud, the fans- they love the state of Texas. They love Texas football. There’s nothing in Austin but Texas, so I mean the fans are all into it, so I mean, that just really excites me.”
With no NFL, NBA or MLB team in Austin, the Longhorns absorb the attention of many sports fans throughout the city and surrounding areas. As Matthews mentioned, the fact that the fans seemed into the team and familiar with its players appealed to him during his visit.
He also mentioned the attraction behind the large size and stature of the Darrell K Royal- Texas Memorial Stadium, which has a maximum capacity of 100,119 people. Although his senior season at Hough High School still stands between him and a career at Texas, Matthews already looks forward to game days at DKR.
“Making plays in front of that crowd, hearing the cannons go off, seeing Bevo and all them -- that really excites me the most,” he said.
As one of the nation’s top prospects at his position, Matthews has the potential to make plays in Austin once he arrives there. 247Sports’ director of scouting, Andrew Ivins, writes that he hasn’t had a staggering amount of ball production during high school, but it is “in large part because not a lot of targets have come his way.”
He won’t have that problem at Texas, and he said in his conversation with Jones that national championships, SEC championships and games like Texas’ 2025 season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes are what he lives for.
Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 cornerback in the country and the No. 5 overall prospect in North Carolina, his eagerness to represent the Longhorns on such an intense stage is something that fans can get excited about.
Amidst the highs and lows of the recruiting trail, Matthews could prove to be an instrumental grab for the Longhorns.