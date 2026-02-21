Texas Longhorns' SEC Schedule Just Got a Bit Easier

The Texas Longhorns will once again have championship-level expectations for the 2026 season, but reaching great heights will not be an easy task.

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will have to take down the Ohio State Buckeyes before navigating an SEC schedule that is expected to be more difficult than it was this past season.

But now, one of Texas' SEC opponents got hit with some major roster news Friday, something that could directly benefit the Longhorns this fall.

Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar Denied More Eligibility, Will Head to NFL Draft

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar looks for an open receiver in the first quarter of the Music City Bowl against Illinois in an NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar was denied a request for a preliminary injunction by a Tennessee state judge on Friday in a case that would have allowed him to play for the Vols next season.

Instead, Aguilar will now declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, putting an end to his college career.

Texas will play Tennessee at Neyland Stadium during the SEC opener for both teams on Sept. 26, but Aguilar will no longer be in the mix.

It's likely Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel will wait until after fall camp to decide on a new starting quarterback, as redshirt freshman George MacIntyre, Colorado transfer Ryan Staub and true freshman Faizon Brandon could potentially enter a position battle.

Unlike Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who was granted another year of eligibility, Aguilar was not quite so fortunate. Texas will have to face an elite talent in Chambliss when the Rebels come to Austin on Oct. 24, but now, the Longhorns catch a bit of break by not having to prep for Aguilar when they visit Knoxville to begin conference play.

As a result, Texas' SEC opener now becomes a much more winnable game. If Aguilar were suiting up, the Longhorns and defensive coordinator Will Muschamp would certainly have had a tough challenge on their hands. Last season, he finished 272 of 404 passing for 3,565 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while adding four rushing scores.

Had Aguilar been granted additional eligibility, there's even a world where in a worst-case scenario where the Longhorns lose at home to Ohio State, then fall on the road to Tennessee before heading into the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma with a 2-2 record.

Fortunately, Texas fans can now feel good about the Longhorns' chances of starting out the year with a 3-1 record at the very least, though getting revenge at home against Ohio State is certainly an expectation that both the team and fanbase has.