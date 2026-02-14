Will Muschamp Set to Be One of the Highest Paid Assistant Coaches in College Football

Ahead of the 2026 season, Texas football has made some major coaching decisions, including the recent hiring of new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

One of the top defensive coaches in college football, Muschamp previously served as defensive coordinator for Texas from 2008 to 2010. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian decided to bring Muschamp back to the Forty Acres after the team parted ways with former defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

Now, Texas is eager to have Muschamp back, demonstrating that fact through the coach's compensation. According to OrangeBloods.com, Muschamp is set to be one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in college football.

Muschamp Contract Details Revealed

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs senior defensive analyst Will Muschamp against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Muschamp is set to make $8.4 million in guaranteed money over the course of his three-year contract with Texas. With an annual salary starting at 2.7 million dollars, which increases by another 100,000 each of the following two seasons, Muschamp will be among the highest-paid assistant coaches in the nation.

According to a 2024 report from USA Today, LSU's defensive coordinator, Blake Baker, was seemingly the highest-paid assistant coach in college football, with an annual salary of 2.5 million dollars. That number has likely been beaten by a few coaches since the release of the report, with Muschamp certainly finding his way near the top of the list.

His annual totals are (according to UT's Board of Regents Agenda Book):

• Year 1: $2,700,000

• Year 2: $2,800,000

• Year 3: $2,900,000…

The new Longhorn defensive coordinator is not the only coach whose salary the Texas Board of Regents approved. Linebackers coach Johnny Nansen will be receiving a 10 percent raise, increasing his salary from 1 million to 1.2 million dollars annually.

Offensive coordinator Kyle Flood also received a pay raise, increasing his salary by five percent to 1.5 millions dollars annually.

Texas is looking to invest in its future, and it seems that these contract agreements are a major step in that direction. Flood's five percent increase comes with a one-year extension on his contract, employing him through 2028.

With Muschamp and Flood now securely a part of Texas for the foreseeable future, the next step for the team is to focus on the upcoming 2026 season. Flood will have the opportunity to work with a talented roster for next season's team, with star quarterback Arch Manning at the helm. Manning will have a new wide receiver as well, one of the top transfers in the nation, Cam Coleman.

Alongside some other major additions, the Texas offense should see a boost from what some saw as a disappointing 2025 season. The defense as well is flooded with talent and will be another opportunity for Muschamp to bring success to Texas on that side of the ball.