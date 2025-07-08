Texas Longhorns Select Three Players for SEC Media Days
The 2025 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days are set to take place July 14-17, with every team in the SEC sending its head coaches along with three select players to represent its program. The Texas Longhorns has announced its three players, sending Anthony Hill Jr., Michael Taaffe and Arch Manning along with head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Manning will be attending his first SEC media day appearance as the new full-time starting quarterback for the Longhorns. Though he may be the new face of Texas this season, he is no stranger to dealing with the media.
For the entirety of his collegiate, and some of his high school career, Manning has had extensive media attention, even when sitting behind former Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. A cost of having the famous last name, Manning should be well atuned to the ins and outs of media day.
SEC Media Days
Joining Manning are his two teammates on the defensive side of the ball, Hill and Taaffe. Taaffe, a former walk-on who has developed into one of the best safeties in the nation, is returning for his fifth year on the Forty Acres. Last season, Taaffe played in all 16 games for the Longhorns, recording 40 solo tackles and two interceptions with 12 passes defended.
Hill finished last season as one of the best linebackers in the nation, earning AP second-team All-America honors, and is currently projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. One of the engines behind this year's defense, Hill is expected to once again shine for the Longhorns.
The constant in the yearly carousel of media days appearances will of course be head coach Steve Sarkisian for Texas. Now entering his fifth season with the team, Sarkisian is poised for yet another successful year at the helm of Texas football.
Under Sarkisian, Texas football has had back-to-back double-digit wins in the regular season and has found its way to consecutive appearances in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff. Still looking to get over the hump of the semifinal and into the National Championship game, Sarkisian and the rest of Texas fandom hopes Manning is the quarterback who can get the job done.
Texas lost in last year's CFP semifinal to the Ohio State Buckeyes 28-14, bringing the team's season to an end. Now set for an immediate rematch with the Buckeyes in week one of the regular season this year, how Sarkisian and the team prepare will certainly be a recurring question for the coach and players on media day.