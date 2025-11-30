Texas Longhorns Remain Confident in Their College Football Playoff Chances
After an eventful regular season, the No. 16 Texas Longhorns went out with a bang after taking down the No. 3-ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Friday night at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
“This team… never loses the fight (and) shows up every week no matter what,” quarterback Arch Manning said in a post-game press conference. “(They) just keep fighting, and keep continuing to get better, which is fun to be a part of.”
Their pivotal win opens the door of conversation regarding a potential at-large bid for the College Football Playoff, though Texas didn't receive much outside help during Saturday's slate of games.
Texas Remains Confident and Optimistic
When asked about their season and a potential postseason, Manning said he believes Texas will have a spot in the CFP.
“I think we're gonna make the playoffs. I don't know why we wouldn’t,” Manning added.
Ending the season at 9-3, it is typically unusual for a three-loss team to be granted a bid in the CFP. However, it’s not an impossible occurrence if a team possesses a strong enough resume — one in which Texas proves to have.
The team's three recorded losses this season come from the season opener against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (14-7), as well as the unranked Florida Gators (29-21) and the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs (35-10).
“I think college football is really happy that Texas played Ohio State (in) week one, it just made the season so much more, you know, fun,” defensive back Michael Taaffe said in a post-game press conference. “I don't think the committee should punish us for giving college football what they want to see.”
As far as Texas’ notable victories, it has beaten the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners (23-6) as well as the No. 12 Vanderbilt Commodores (34-31) — two SEC teams, which Taaffe noted, sit at a 10-2 record.
“(If) we (didn’t) schedule the hardest game (at the beginning of the season)… and we (had) scheduled a game that, you know, Texas should usually win, then you’re 10-2,” Taaffe added. “(Then) it’s a no brain that you’re in (the playoffs).”
However, what gives the Longhorns an extra edge in their petition for a bid in the postseason, is their recent 27-17 win against the then-undefeated Aggies.
“So, if you look at that, you know, (and) you (hadn’t) scheduled that (week 1) game (then) we're 10-2, and I think everybody thinks a lot different about if we should get in or not,” Taaffe added. “So I'm pretty confident (about our odds).”
At the end of the day, only time will tell regarding Texas’ postseason future.
The Longhorns will have to wait until Selection Sunday on Dec. 7 to find out if they will be granted a slot in the CFP. Tune into ESPN at 11 a.m. CT to watch.