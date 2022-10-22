Skip to main content

Longhorns LB Ovie Oghoufo Returns vs. Oklahoma State Despite Injury

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ovie Oghoufo exited Saturday's game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys are in a high-scoring affair as the third quarter begins in Stillwater on Saturday, as the Horns lead 31-24.

The Horns looked as it they could potentially be without one of their top linebackers for the second half, as EDGE Ovie Oghoufo exited late in the second quarter with what appeared to be a right arm injury.

But as the third quarter got underway, Oghoufo was on the field for Texas defense on the first possession of the second half.

Oghoufo, who had four total tackles (two solo) before the injury, was helped off the field by the Texas medical staff with a towel over his right arm. 

The Longhorns will continue to rely on a linebacker corps of Oghoufo, Jaylan Ford and DeMarvion Overshown to hold things down on defense.

Texas' defense has given up 318 yards of offense in the first half but forced two OSU turnovers to help lighten the blow of multiple defensive penalties and a handful of big plays.

Entering Saturday, Oghoufo had 29 total tackles (13 solo), one sack, and one forced fumble. The return of his veteran experience will be vital in the second half of a game the Horns need in order to stay in the Big 12 title race.

The Cowboys will receive the second-half kickoff.

