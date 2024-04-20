WATCH: Texas Longhorns WR Ryan Wingo Scores Highlight Touchdown in Spring Game
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will have a new-look receiving corps in 2024, which includes five-star freshman Ryan Wingo.
He's expected to be a contributor for his first season in Austin, and during Saturday's Orange-White Spring Game, Wingo showed fans why they should be excited about his involvement with the offense once the 2024 campaign begins this fall.
Texas third-string QB Trey Owens connected with Wingo down the left sideline for an impressive 56-yard touchdown to put the Orange team in front at 21-14 in the first half,
Take a look:
The score from Wingo and Owens answered back-to-back touchdowns from Arch Manning, who was at QB for the White team. Wingo's touchdown was enough to keep Orange in front at 21-17 headed into halftime.
Wingo provides Texas another weapon at wide receiver, as they are losing Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, Jordan Whittington, and Ja'Tavion Sanders to the NFL Draft next week. He along with Johntay Cook II, Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden and DeAndre Moore Jr. will make up the majority of Texas' contributing receivers for next season.