Texas Longhorns Star Still Contemplating Future Ahead of Citrus Bowl

The Texas Longhorns will soon take the field for the final time in the 2025 season, taking on the Michigan Wolverines for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The Longhorns will be without several of their key players when they face the Wolverines, losing players to opt-outs due to some heading to the NFL Draft or others who are looking for their next home by entering the transfer portal.

Throughout many of the changes heading into the matchup, there are a few Longhorns who still have an important decision to make, choosing to return for one more year or head off to the NFL. Early this week, one of those players, star safety Jelani McDonald, announced his return. The Longhorns still have a pending decision from one of their cornerstones on the offensive line.

Trevor Goosby Undecided About Returning For Another Year

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) react after Manning ran for a touchdown during the first half against the Texas El Paso Miners. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The pending decision the Longhorns are awaiting is from starting left tackle Trevor Goosby, who, in his third year in the program and first as a full-time starter, played and started all 12 games for Texas, blocking Arch Manning's blindside. For his performance this season, Goosby earned a first-team All-SEC selection by the league’s coaches.

At a media availability ahead of the Citrus Bowl, Goosby spoke initially about his intentions in the upcoming game against Michigan, highlighting that his main focus is on the matchup on New Year's Eve and that a decision on his future will come afterwards.

"We're just here to send a message and go dominate this game," Goosby said. "As for my decision, I'm just going to go through this game, kind of focus on this game right now, and then I'll make a decision after that."

NFL Buzz Makes Decision Difficult

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) blocks Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Goosby's decision to return to Austin for another year must obviously be a difficult one, especially with the groundswell of noise the six-foot-seven offensive tackle has been garnering from several draft analysts.

The Longhorns' left tackle was recently listed as the No. 5 offensive tackle prospect for the 2026 NFL draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper. Goosby is right behind some of the top tackles in the country in Miami's Francis Mauigoa, Utah's Spencer Fano, Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, and Utah's Caleb Lomu.

Additionally, ESPN's Matt Miller also has Goosby as one of the top prospects if he were to enter his name into the 2026 NFL Draft, listing the left tackle as the No. 15 overall prospect in the entire 2026 NFL Draft class. Miller also highlighted Goosby's high-end potential for the next level.

"Goosby has allowed only one sack in 12 games and shut out SEC sack leader Cashius Howell in the Longhorns' regular-season finale," Miller wrote. "Goosby has limited experience, and there's room for him to develop while adding strength and bulk, but his pass protection poise and recovery agility already make him the class' most promising left tackle prospect."

The Longhorns would obviously welcome Goosby back with open arms as he would sure up the most important position on the offensive line, protecting Manning's blindside, but with the indications and predictions from the NFL, it may be too good for Goosby to pass up. Regardless, it'll be a decision that the Longhorns keep an eye on.