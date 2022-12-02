Longhorns Going 'Back to Basics' Ahead of Bowl Game, Says Steve Sarkisian

AUSTIN -- As the Texas Longhorns get set to close out their season with a bowl game that's still TBD, coach Steve Sarkisian is reverting back to a "spring-ball mentality" as a preparation tactic.

The offensive-minded Sarkisian tends to have a complicated array of play calls and offensive schemes. But he's looking toward the basics in order to secure a nine-win season in his second year on the job.

“Our first five or so practices for bowl prep will be really dedicated back to a spring ball mentality or a training camp mentality,” Sarkisian said. “We’re going to get back to the basics on a lot of things."

The Longhorns missed out on an appearance in the Big 12 title game after the Kansas State Wildcats took down the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. Texas had the chances to control its own destiny throughout the season, but it was one-score conference losses to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs that killed the Longhorns' chances.

Should Texas be prepping for a rematch with TCU in the Big 12 title game, then maybe Sarkisian would look to lean on the more complicated side of things. But a simple approach might be what's best for an offense that looked extremely inconsistent during the final stages of the regular season.

"We’re going to re-teach some fundamentals, some techniques, some general schemes to make sure everybody’s got a firm understanding and we can work with those players to do that," Sarkisian said. "The second half of the practices for the bowl game will be dedicated to the actual game-planning.”

The Longhorns won't know who they'll be playing in their bowl game until matchups are revealed on the College Football Playoff selection show Sunday.

But regardless of where Texas plays, there's no doubt that a shot at a nine-win season with all four regular-season losses coming within one score is something to feel positive about for Sarkisian and company.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.