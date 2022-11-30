Hudson Card Says Goodbye To Texas, But Earns Longhorns Nation's Respect

Quarterbacks are defined by their leadership. Stats often inflate the way the public eye views a player, but it's those who clamor for excellence each snap that keep fans coming back for more.

Hudson Card demanded perfection when breaking the huddle with the Texas Longhorns. He expected nothing but crisp, detailed results regardless of the situation. And, like most who deliver strikes to the end zone, he took public criticism head-on.

Say Texas lost by a field goal due to a failed defensive stop. In Card's mind, the offense could have picked up an extra first down. Perhaps another three points. Maybe it was his turnover that cost the game.

That's Card, an Austinite through and through that envisioned being more than just the Longhorns' No. 1 by jersey. He dreamed of being the starting quarterback on the Forty Acres, potentially the one to bring Texas "back" for good.

More than anything, Card was a loyal soldier. A yes man. A pick up your rifle and defended those in the bunker kind of guy. He did everything asked of him since stepping foot on campus from Lake Travis in 2020.

Card always chose Texas. Now, he's choosing himself.

Card will enter the transfer portal after three seasons. As of now, players cannot officially leave until the 45-day window opens on Dec. 5. Coaches can try to convince anyone to stay, though some minds have been made up well before any season finale or bowl game.

For Card, it's a fresh start elsewhere. A new place to call home, and a new opportunity to win the title of QB1.

Good. He's earned that, along with the respect of Longhorns nation.

No, Card won't see his name in the history book of Texas football. Maybe that's what he envisioned when pledging his commitment back in 2020. Everyone who walks through Royal-Memorial Stadium's door likely believes they'll be the one to bring the program back from the ashes and into the modern era.

No, Card won't be playing for national titles like Vince Young or Colt McCoy. He won't have his Heisman moment. His plays won't be etched into the history of Texas football. There's no game-winning touchdown run on his plate.

There's no wondering "what if" moment surrounding his name in a critical moment.

But there's also no quit in Card, either. Steve Sarkisian gushed over his work ethic in practice to improve quarterback play as a whole. Players lofted his persona, willing to defend him as if he was the permanent leading man.

Card did things the right way. The Longhorn way. At least the Texas way of old where positions were handed down based on the number of stars attached to a player's name, but rather earned by the production on display in practice.

Whenever his number was called upon, he answered. When drives headed south, No. 1 was the first to take ownership of the failures found on offense.

"Hudson is a very good player," Sarkisian said during fall camp. "He’s got great leadership skills. He’s got the utmost respect from our coaching staff and from his teammates. There’s a reason he’s on our leadership committee because of all of those things."

Faith, family and the love of the game defined Card's time in Austin. He kept the faith that one day he'd be the guy. He went to war with his brothers in arms, always willing to strike back to defend his own.

And he loved football. He loved Texas. When going through the recruiting process, the Longhorns always had the upper hand. Texas A&M, Baylor or TCU could've promised him Week 1 reps, and he still would have chosen the home team so long as an offer was on the table.

At any moment, Card could've quit. After a 5-7 season, 2021 starter Casey Thompson elected to transfer. Card, who initially won the job over the Thompson last fall, chose to quarrel, even with the arrival of can't-miss perfect poster boy Quinn Ewers from Ohio State.

Why fight? It's just what he does. It's what he's always done.

And when asked why he stuck around with one foot already buried by message boards in the race for starter, he politely responded that "This is just where I want to be at this moment."

Since the day he stepped on campus, Card kept persisting. He grappled with the reality that Thompson would take over as the starter for the remainder of the year after his first blunder in Fayettville last September. He took the punches with pride after Sarkisian named Ewers the starter.

Card's impact on the field was minute. In the locker room, it was mighty.

"[Hudson] has earned a lot of respect, even more than he’s had," Sarkisian said following Card's final start against West Virginia. "To me and to our team, it doesn’t feel like we’re playing with a backup. Hudson’s a really good player.”

Plenty of programs will likely be calling up Card in the coming weeks. In two years, he threw for 1,523 yards and 11 touchdowns. He threw just two interceptions in 194 attempts and completed 65.5 percent of his passes.

That's more than enough to earn looks from most Power Five programs. And yes, countless schools will be looking for a veteran to lead a young roster out of middle-tier status to top conference contenders.

The Horns aren't losing a quality backup, but rather an exceptional teammate. Laying down his ego to better the team, Card will be revered for his attitude in adversity and his abillity to push players to their limits.

His love for a city and fan base never wavered. Even when those turned a blind eye away from his play, he remained Austin's pride until the end.

Card didn't quit on Texas. Instead, he chose to fight a different battle. A winnable one with grandeur opportunities that simply a start or two sprinkled in between the middle of the year.

He never fully won the starting job at Texas, but Card leaves the program with the respect most starters obtain with wins.

He did it grit.

With respect.

With pride.

Card says goodbye to the only home he's ever known with the city's full support. Even the coldest of cynics can respect and put himself above anything else.

You can follow Cole Thompson on Twitter @MrColeThompson

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.