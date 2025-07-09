Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Ranked Top 10 Coach in College Football
Steve Sarkisian is set to enter his fifth season as head coach of the Texas Longhorns, and in his short tenure has established himself as one of the best in college football.
Pro Football Focus agreed with this notion, ranking Sarkisian as a Top 10 coach in the nation.
PFF listed its top 10 coaches in the nation, including selections such as Georgia's Kirby Smart at No. 1, Ohio State's Ryan Day at No. 2 and Clemson's Dabo Swinney at No. 3. Coming in at No. 6 on the list is the Longhorns' Sarkisian, credited with bringing Texas back to the forefront of college football.
What Sarkisian Has Accomplished with Texas
In the team's first season with Sarkisian, Texas went 5-7 and did not see a bowl game. The Longhorns were coming off a difficult decade of football that had not lived up to the Texas standard of the Vince Young era and was looking for a change. In the following year under Sarkisian, the team saw a gradual improvement.
In year two, Texas went 8-5 and made an appearance in the Alamo Bowl. Then, in the past two seasons, Texas returned to powerhouse status. In the last two years under Sarkisian, through recruiting and a rebuild of the Longhorn team culture, the team took a big jump.
The Longhorns have now seen two straight seasons with double-digit wins in the regular season and deep runs into the postseason. Under Sarkisian in 2023, the Longhorns won the Big 12 championship for the first time since Colt McCoy wore the burnt orange jersey in 2009.
Sarkisian nearly continued that success from 2023 this past season after Texas appeared in yet another conference championship game, this time in the SEC. Though the team lost against Georgia, it appeared in the SEC championship in the team's first year in the hardest conference in football, which, in no uncertain terms, was an accomplishment.
With Sarkisian at the helm, the Longhorns made consecutive trips to the semifinal of the College Football Playoff, both in the four and 12-team format. Texas is also witnessing some of the best recruiting it has seen this century, pulling high-ranking recruits such as quarterback Arch Manning, linebacker Anthony Hill and edge rusher Collin Simmons.
Though Sarkisian is still looking to get over the hump that has been the CFP Semifinals, he continues to improve the program. With the talent on this season's roster, Texas is once again a favorite to make a national championship run and cement Sarkisian as one of the best in the nation.
The 2025 season is more than a month away, and Sarkisian and the Longhorns will be looking to continue their success and hoist a national championship trophy.