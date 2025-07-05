Texas Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian Show Support for Flood Victims
Catastrophic flooding in Texas early Friday morning has resulted in at least 24 deaths and several Texans who still haven’t been accounted for.
Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, adjutant general for the state of Texas, said that 237 people had been evacuated as of Friday. 167 of these evacuations were by helicopter.
While many spent yesterday celebrating the Fourth of July, residents of Texas Hill Country have been forced to shift their attention towards surviving, mourning those they have lost and worrying about those who still haven’t been located.
Texas Longhorns post support
Texas Football has extended thoughts and prayers via social media to all who have been affected.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the communities and families of Central Texas affected by today’s devastating flooding,” it reads.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian echoed the sentiment by reposting the statement.
With the number of unaccounted for victims remaining in the double digits, many unknowns still exist.
Communities involved
One community that continues to feel the impact of these floods is Camp Mystic, an all girls Christian camp located in Kerr County.
The camp is located on the banks of the Guadalupe River, which rose more than 20 feet in less than two hours.
Though the exact number remains unknown, over 20 campers and staff members are confirmed to still be missing from Camp Mystic.
With several summer camps located in and around the Guadalupe River, panic has surfaced among parents and loved ones of campers, counselors and staff members across each camp.
While many children have been rescued and reached higher ground, the swiftness and severity with which water levels rose prevented some from finding safety.
Jane Ragsdale, the camp director and co-owner of Heart O’ the Hills, an all girls camp in Hunt, Texas, is among those who have died at the hands of the flooding.
The camp's website claimed that she was its "heart and soul."
Those from Central Texas and outside of it have expressed pain for victims and begged for more answers.
First responders worked through the night on Friday, and search and rescue efforts press on as Saturday unfolds. Kerr County Sheriff Larry L. Leitha said crews will stay focused on their work, but that days could pass before the search is thoroughly completed.
“There’s still several people unaccounted for right now, at this point, but we’re working really hard. And we’re going to continue. This is probably going to be a couple of day process,” Leitha said at a news conference Friday afternoon, via CNN.
Updates will likely continue trickling in over the next few hours, days and possibly even weeks regarding death tolls and search progress.