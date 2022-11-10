TCU Defensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 11

The Texas Longhorns will welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Austin in Week 11. The Longhorns have dominated the all-time series leading 64-27-1, including last year's victory in Fort Worth.

The Longhorns continued their 2021 hot start with a 32-27 classic victory against rival TCU. That matchup saw Texas improve to 4-1 and running back Bijan Robinson run wild for a season-high 216 yards. This year the Horned Frogs enter the matchup undefeated at 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12. Both teams have Big 12 Title hopes on the line in Austin.

Sonny Dykes is in his first season as Horned Frogs coach after coming from SMU. He is no stranger to Texas football and has shown in his first year how successful TCU can be. At SMU last year, the Mustangs finished 8-4, including a win against TCU.

The Horned Frogs have surpassed all 2022 expectations, as they not only chase the Big 12 title, but the College Football Playoff. TCU hopes to continue their Cinderella season and clinch a berth in Arlington for the Big 12 championship game. The Big 12 Media Poll had the Horned Frogs seventh in the conference before the season.

The Horned Frogs' defense in 2021 can only be described as a dumpster fire. Last season TCU allowed 462 yards per game and 35 points per game. For how good the offense was the Horned Frogs' defense continued to allow big plays resulting in a disappointing 5-7 season. This season it has been inconsistent as the Horned Frogs rank 5th in the Big 12 in allowing 26.9 points per game.

TCU has brought in new defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie, who coached at Tulane for three seasons. Gillespie welcomes in a new defensive scheme for the Horned Frogs in the 3-3-5, who have improved on defense as the season has progressed.

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Wildcats throughout the week. We’ve already done a general preview of the Horned Frogs and offensive players to watch. Now let’s take a look at TCU defensive players the Longhorns should watch out for.

Defensive Players to Watch:

SLB Dee Winters

Dee Winters was by far the best defensive returner on this Horned Frog team. He came off a fantastic 2021 campaign in which he recorded a team-high 74 tackles. He is the anchor at the linebacker position, as he has brought stability to the Horned Frog defense.

Winters will be tasked to contain many of the Longhorns offensive weapons. His skills of tackling and play recognition will play a pivotal role. Winters is also known for creating turnovers with interceptions or forcing fumbles. So far this season he has 43 tackles including leading the team in sacks with 6.5. Expect the Longhorns to have Winters name circled for their Week 11 matchup.

CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is no doubt one of the best corner backs in the Big 12. Hodges-Tomlinson is coming off an All-Big 12 campaign where he totaled 41 tackles and seven deflected passes. He is known for his elite coverage and ball recognition.

The Longhorns are very familiar with Hodges-Tomlinson after his impressive performance against Texas last year. He recorded a season-high nine tackles and forced a crucial fumble. TCU has received a lot of mileage out of him with two interceptions and 30 tackles this season. Star receiver Xavier Worthy will have his work cut out for him going up against a great player in Hodges-Tomlinson.

WS Nook Bradford

Nook Bradford returned for his Senior season being one of the main catalyst on the Horned Frog defense. Bradford had a very impressive 2021 season in which he recorded 52 tackles. Bradford was crucial last season because he was the last resort on busted plays for the Horned Frogs. Bradford’s known for his great open field tackling and last resort defensive coverage.

In 2022 Bradford has 22 tackles with four passes deflected. He is one of the veteran leaders on defense which will be looking to make a statement. Against the Longhorns expect Bradford being very active trying to stop the explosive Texas passing game. If TCU wants to slowdown the Longhorns offensive attack Bradford is sure to be at the forefront.

