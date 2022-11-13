Skip to main content

Longhorns DB D'Shawn Jamison OUT vs. TCU

Texas Longhorns defensive back D'Shawn Jamison will miss one of the biggest games of the season.

The No. 18 Texas Longhorns could be without one of their top defensive backs against the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs in Austin on Saturday.

According to reports, Texas defensive back D'Shawn Jamison will miss the pivotal Big 12 matchup. He was not seen on the field during pregame warmups. One report indicated that Jamison is absent to due a concussion, but this has not been announced by the team.

Jamison is one of the veteran leaders in a Texas secondary that will instead rely on Ryan Watt and Jahdae Barron in his absence.

Jamison leads the team in passes defended (seven) and is tied for first with Barron in interceptions (two). He's also responsible for one of two defensive touchdowns for the Longhorns this season.

He'll be desperately missed against a lethal TCU offense that leads the Big 12 in offensive yards per game (508.7). Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan leads the conference in passing yards (2,407) and passing touchdowns (24) while only tossing two interceptions.

The Longhorns will look to pull off the late-season upset without Jamison while aiming to limit the explosiveness of TCU.

