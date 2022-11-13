Skip to main content

Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns aim to keep their Big 12 title hopes alive on Saturday against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Big 12 title implications are on the line in Austin on Saturday, as the No. 18 Texas Longhorns (6-3) host the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) for a pivotal late-season matchup.

The Frogs are one of the surprises in college football this season. Seen as a potential bottom-feeder in the Big 12 prior to the year, TCU has instead emerged as a potential College Football Playoff team.

But with a win over Texas, TCU would clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game and would control their own destiny toward a spot in the four-team tournament.

The Longhorns lead the all-time series 64-27-1. Texas came away with a 32-27 win in Fort Worth last season, but its the Frogs who have won seven of the last 11 meetings since 2007.

Saturday will be a head-to-head matchup of two elite running backs, as TCU's Kendre Miller and Texas' Bijan Robinson should be in for a battle.

But the Frogs will have to slow down Robinson to keep the Texas offense at bay. Last season, he gashed the TCU defense for a career-high in carries (35) and rushing yards (216) while adding two touchdowns.

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

***

