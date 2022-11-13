Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Live In-Game Updates

Big 12 title implications are on the line in Austin on Saturday, as the No. 18 Texas Longhorns (6-3) host the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) for a pivotal late-season matchup.



The Frogs are one of the surprises in college football this season. Seen as a potential bottom-feeder in the Big 12 prior to the year, TCU has instead emerged as a potential College Football Playoff team.

But with a win over Texas, TCU would clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game and would control their own destiny toward a spot in the four-team tournament.

The Longhorns lead the all-time series 64-27-1. Texas came away with a 32-27 win in Fort Worth last season, but its the Frogs who have won seven of the last 11 meetings since 2007.

Saturday will be a head-to-head matchup of two elite running backs, as TCU's Kendre Miller and Texas' Bijan Robinson should be in for a battle.

But the Frogs will have to slow down Robinson to keep the Texas offense at bay. Last season, he gashed the TCU defense for a career-high in carries (35) and rushing yards (216) while adding two touchdowns.

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

