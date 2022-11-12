How to Watch: Longhorns vs. TCU

The Texas Longhorns continue Big 12 action when they host TCU at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns (6-3, 4-2 in Big 12) enter the game with bowl eligibility in hand but a hunger to do more. With a 34-27 win over Kansas State, Texas exorcised a couple of demons — struggles on the road and holding a lead. Plus, Texas is still in a race to claim the second spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Texas is tied for second place with Baylor and Kansas State, and all are two games behind TCU (9-0, 6-0).

Of course, this is a huge game for the Horned Frogs. They have a two-game cushion in the Big 12 standings and only a complete collapse would keep them out of the title game. But, the Horned Frogs are also seeking to remain undefeated and remain in the chase for one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff. By remaining undefeated, TCU controls its own destiny under first-year coach Sonny Dykes. He knows all too well how hard it is to win in Austin, as he went to plenty of Texas-Texas Tech games as the son of former Tech coach Spike Dykes and as an assistant under former Tech boss Mike Leach.

It's a big one. ESPN College Gameday will be on site for the pre-game show and the network’s lead announcers will call the game. By the way, TCU is 7-1 when their team has been one of the featured teams on Gameday, including an undefeated road record.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns matchup against the Horned Frogs on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas minus-7

Over/Under: 65

Moneyline: Texas -333 (-110), TCU +220 (-118)

TV/Streaming: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 121 or 203 and SXM App channel 966.

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.