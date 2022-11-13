Longhorns vs. TCU Notebook: Texas Defense Dominates, Offense Stumbles in Loss

AUSTIN -- The No. 18 Texas Longhorns had their chance to keep Big 12 title hopes alive in Austin. But with the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs coming to town, that chance wasn't going to come without a fight.

But only one side of the ball showed any will to win against TCU (10-0) in what turned out to be a 17-10 loss for Texas (6-4).

Let's look at three takeaways from the loss.

Texas defense dominates, but gashed by big plays

The Longhorns held TCU to a season-low 17 points after a previous season-low of 38 points. But when the offense has nothing to show for, an achievement like this is easily forgotten.

TCU's first points didn't come until late in the first half on a field goal, as the Texas defense came up just short of a first-half shutout.

But things flipped quickly, as Frogs running back Kendre Miller went almost untouched for a 75-yard touchdown for the game's first touchdown in the third quarter. A blazing defensive effort now felt all for nothing in a blink.

The Longhorns had arguably made their first mistake on defense. But it was the second mistake early in the fourth quarter that ultimately gave the Horns too big of a hole to climb out of.

Texas' secondary badly blew a coverage that allowed TCU receiver Quentin Johnston to get completely alone for a 31-yard touchdown, giving the Frogs a 17-3 lead.



Two mistakes. Two huge plays.

It was fitting that the only touchdown for Texas came on a late 48-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Longhorns safety Jahdae Barron to make things interesting.

Quinn Ewers shaky as can be

The Texas offense was abysmal all night. And while not all the blame can be put on Ewers, his critical mistakes late in the game is what ultimately killed the Longhorns' chances at stringing together some production in the fourth quarter.

But the struggles started early, as Ewers' first interception came on an under-throw into double coverage toward Xavier Worthy. After multiple overthrows to his top receiver, the under-throw finally cost him.

The offense continued to stall until the third quarter, when Ewers finally made a few solid throws to Ja'Tavion Sanders to get Texas on the goal line before the Horns settled for a field goal.

But on Texas' next drive, the struggles piled up quickly for Ewers when he had a chance to right his wrongs.

He missed Bijan Robinson on a wide-open wheel route that would've resulted in a touchdown, instead settling for a short completion to Ja'Tavion Sanders. And only a few plays later, he fumbled the snap on 2nd and goal that set Texas back before failing to convert on fourth down.

Ewers finished just 17 of 39 passing for 171 yards and a pick while making numerous mistakes that won't show up in the box score.

Barryn Sorrell stars



The Texas defense was the highlight of an otherwise ugly loss, and defensive end Barryn Sorrell was the star early on.



He was responsible for a vicious Texas pass-rush that was consistently getting into the backfield to put pressure on Duggan. His 1.5 sacks came early on, but he managed to also tied the team-lead with 11 total tackles.



Sorrell added a pass deflection to bring up third down in the first quarter, following that up later with a shoe-lace tackle of Duggan, who was trying escape for a first down.

Sorrell and the defense deserved the win, but ultimately had no control of the scoreboard.

