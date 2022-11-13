No. 18 Texas Offense Stalls in Loss to No. 4 TCU

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have prided themselves on one thing, in particular, this season - their ability to score with anybody on offense.

But on Saturday night at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial that offense was nowhere to be found, as the Longhorns fell In embarrassing fashion to the TCU Horned Frogs 17-10.

For Texas, the problems started up front, where they were manhandled by the TCU defensive line in the run game.

In fact, it was so bad for the Longhorns on the ground, that star running back Bijan Robinson was held to a season-low 29 yards on 12 carries, while Roschon Johnson wasn't much better, adding five carries for just 14 yards.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Quinn Ewers once again struggled for the second time in three weeks, completing 17 of 39 passes for 171 yards, while his star receivers such as Xavier Worthy and Ja'Tavion Sanders struggled to hold on to the football.

On the defensive side of things, the Longhorns played arguably their best game of the season, holding the Horned Frogs in check and making TCU quarterback Max Duggan's night a hard one to watch.

The defense even scored the only touchdown of the game for the Horns, on a late Jahdae Barron scoop and score on a fumble.

However, the offense was unable to hold up their end of the show, leading to a turned defense, that simply ran out of gas, allowing the Horned Frogs to take advantage.

Following the loss, the Longhorns (6-4) will attempt to turn the page to their final road of the season, when they head to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks, of course, are enjoying one of their best seasons in recent memory, and infamously upset the Longhorns in Austin last season 57-56 in overtime.

