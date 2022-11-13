Skip to main content

Texas Locked in Defensive Battle vs. TCU at Halftime

The Texas Longhorns offense has struggled mightily in the first half vs. the TCU Horned Frogs.

If the Texas Longhorns were confident in one thing heading into their Saturday night matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs in Austin, it was their ability to score the football. 

However, through one half of play, it has been the defense that has led the way for the Horns, while the offense has struggled as Texas trails the Horned Frogs 3-0 heading into the locker room at halftime. 

Those offensive struggles begin with Texas freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is off to perhaps the worst start of his Longhorns career, completing just 4 of 14 passes for 39 yards with an interception. 

Star pass catchers Ja'Tavion Sanders and Xavier Worthy, also have multiple drops each.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns' most reliable and explosive player, Bijan Robinson, has also struggled, rushing seven times for just 23 yards.

The Longhorns amassed just 72 yards of total offense in the first half - by far their lowest output of the season to date. 

Luckily for the Longhorns, the defense has shown up to play, getting after TCU quarterback Max Duggan to the tune of four total sacks. 

The Horns have also held the Horned Frogs to just 68 yards of total offense, and just five yards rushing on the ground. 

Texas will receive the ball to start the second half. 

