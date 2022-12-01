Skip to main content

Ex Longhorns Coach Tom Herman Lands New Head-Coaching Gig

Former Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman has secured a new coaching job.

Former Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman has been hired as the new head coach for the Florida Atlantic Owls, sources confirmed to LonghornsCountry.com Thursday. Action Network was the first to report the hiring.

Herman, who was rumored to be a candidate for the coaching vacancy at Cincinnati, has now instead taken his sideline experience elsewhere.

The Owls went 5-7 this past season, but five of those losses came within one score.

Herman, 47, spent four seasons as the head coach at Texas after arriving in 2017 following flourishing success with the Houston Cougars. The Longhorns had a winning record in all four seasons he was at the helm, including four wins in bowl games.

Herman accumulated a 32-16 record during his time at Texas. In 2018, his second year on the job, Herman led Texas to a 10-4 record, a Big 12 title game appearance, and a Sugar Bowl win over the highly-touted Georgia Bulldogs of the SEC.

It was the first 10-win season for the program since 2009 when the Longhorns and legendary coach Mack Brown lost in the BCS National Championship to Alabama.

Herman's final year with Texas in 2020 saw him lead the Horns to a 7-3 record in a COVID-ridden season, as he was replaced by current coach Steve Sarkisian the following January

Herman served as an offensive analyst in the NFL with the Chicago Bears this past season. Following the firing of former Bears coach Matt Nagy in January, Herman was not retained by incoming first-year coach Matt Eberflus for the upcoming season.

