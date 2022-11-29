Ex Longhorns Coach Tom Herman: Prime Candidate for Cincinnati Coaching Vacancy?

Former Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman could be back on the job market.

Per reports Monday from Cincinnati.com's The Enquirer, Herman and Iowa State Cyclones coach Matt Campbell - who Herman coached against in the Big 12 - are potentially two coaching candidates the Cincinnati Bearcats are considering in wake of the departure of coach Luke Fickell, who was recently hired to be the next head man of the Wisconsin Badgers. Fickell led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff last season.

As for Herman, he'd be making a potential return to coaching sphere after spending this past season in the broadcast booth with CBS Sports. Herman served as an offensive analyst in the NFL with the Chicago Bears in 2021. But following the firing of former Bears coach Matt Nagy in January, Herman was not retained by incoming first-year coach Matt Eberflus for the 2022 season.

But as Cincinnati gets set to make its debut to the Big 12 conference in 2023, Herman could suddenly find himself coaching against many similar teams along with the additions of BYU, Houston and UCF.

Herman, 47, spent four seasons as the head coach at Texas after arriving in 2017 following flourishing success with the Houston Cougars. The Longhorns had a winning record in all four seasons he was at the helm, including four wins in bowl games.

In 2018, his second year on the job, Herman led Texas to a 10-4 record, a Big 12 title game appearance, and a Sugar Bowl win over the highly-touted Georgia Bulldogs of the SEC.

It was the first 10-win season for the program since 2009, when the Longhorns and legendary coach Mack Brown lost in the BCS National Championship to Alabama.

Herman's final year with Texas in 2020 saw him lead the Horns to a 7-3 record in a COVID-ridden season, as he was replaced by current coach Steve Sarkisian the following January

In total, Herman accumulated a 32-16 record during his time at Texas.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

