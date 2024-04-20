Texas Longhorns Hosting TCU Transfer for Visit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are set to host TCU Horned Frogs defensive tackle transfer Damonic Williams for a visit next week, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. Williams was a starter the past two seasons in Fort Worth and appeared in TCU's 2022 National Championship loss to Georgia.
Williams will visit Texas this Tuesday and Wednesday. Per On3's report, he's also set visits with Oklahoma (April 20-21), Colorado (April 26-27), LSU (April 30-May 1), Missouri and Oregon.
Williams has started 27 games since the start of the 2022 season, posting 60 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. He played key role on TCU's defensive line during the aforementioned run to the CFP National Championship.
The Longhorns have already lost defensive linemen T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy to the draft and will need to add some experience to what was one of the country's best run defenses last season, Barryn Sorrell, Ethan Burke, Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton and co. will be looking to replicate those results. Texas also added UTSA transfer Trey Moore and Arizona transfer Tiaoalii Savea to bolster a d-line that's also welcoming five-star freshman Colin Simmons.
If the Longhorns can land Williams and UCLA transfer Jay Toia, who reportedly started a visit to Texas on Friday, Steve Sarkisian will have secured more talent, depth and experience to arguably the most important area of the roster.