Texas Longhorns Sign Troy QB Transfer
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are making an addition to their quarterback room following the end of spring practice.
Per reports from On3, the Longhorns have signed Troy quarterback transfer Matthew Caldwell, who had a career season for the Trojans in 2024. Texas will mark the fourth stop the Auburn, AL. native has made in his college career after one year at Jacksonville State and two at Gardner-Webb.
Last season at Troy, Caldwell completed 141 of 223 passes for 1,608 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also added five rushing touchdowns and even caught a 29-yard pass. Caldwell's five rushing touchdowns were the most by a Troy quarterback since the 2017 season.
Caldwell started the final five games of the season for Troy and six total, including on the road against Iowa in September. He finished that game 14 of 21 passing for 156 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 38-21 loss.
Caldwell's best game of the season came in a win over Georgia Southern when he went 26 of 32 passing for 288 yards, two touchdowns and no picks while adding two more scores with his legs. He was named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week and Manning Star of the Week for his efforts.
Caldwell could now potentially battle Trey Owens in fall camp for the backup role behind Arch Manning. Though Caldwell's in-game reps are limited compared to some veteran players, he has the most collegiate experience of anyone in the quarterback room aside from Joe Tatum. KJ Lacey could then be pushed from third-string to fourth.
Manning is set to enter his first full season as a starter after taking over for Quinn Ewers but could potentially be the No. 1 overall pick next draft cycle if he lives up to expectations in 2025. Ewers helped lead Texas to back-to-back College Football Playoff Semifinals before being a seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will be hoping that Caldwell doesn't have to play due to a Manning injury. But if it happens, the Longhorns will at least have a veteran that can steady the ship if need be.