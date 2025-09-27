Texas Longhorns EDGE Trey Moore Named Semifinalist for Major Award
In just 20 games in burnt orange, Texas Longhorns edge rusher Trey Moore has emerged as a star in the Texas Longhorns' defense.
Moore transferred to Texas from UTSA in spring of 2024, and he hasn't missed a beat since then. The San Antonio native burst onto the scene last season, recording 36 total tackles (23 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has 12 tackles (eight solo) and a sack in four games this season, and should continue to shine as the Longhorns enter SEC play.
If he does, then there might be some hardware in his future.
Trey Moore Named William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
On Wednesday, the National Football Foundation named Moore as the Longhorns' semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, "a scholar-athlete award that annually recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership."
"Trey checks all the boxes of a tremendous student and athlete and is an absolute joy to coach," head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "He has a huge impact on the field, is an outstanding leader on and off the field and with the example he sets in his commitment to his schoolwork.
"One of the big mantras in our program is who you are some of the time is who you are all the time and that extends to every facet of our players' lives. Trey is consistently driven to be great in everything he does, and he absolutely epitomizes that mantra every day. We're so fortunate to have him in our program, and he is an outstanding representative of The University of Texas."
Per the Longhorns' website, Moore holds a 3.64 cumulative GPA and was named the team's Academic MVP this spring. He will graduate with a degree in physical culture and sports this December.
Additionally, Moore has set an example off the field by volunteering with the San Antonio Food Bank and Hungry Souls Austin, spending time with patients at Dell Children's Hospital and working with the Down Syndrome Association of Austin.
The NFF will announce anywhere from 12-16 finalists on Oct. 22, with each finalist receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner will then be announced at the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 9 and have his scholarship increased to $25,000.
Two Longhorns have won the award before, being center Dallas Griffin in 2007 and linebacker Sam Acho in 2010.