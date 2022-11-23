The Texas Longhorns face the Baylor Bears on Friday with the opportunity to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game against TCU — with a little help, of course.

Friday’s game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas (7-4, 5-3) goes into the game in third place in the Big 12 behind front-running TCU and second-place Kansas State. The Wildcats will face Kansas in the annual Sunflower State Showdown on Saturday night. For Texas to earn a rematch with the Horned Frogs, they need to beat Baylor on Friday morning, and then hope that Kansas can beat Kansas State on Saturday night.

Which means a long wait for the Longhorns to learn their fate. Baylor found out its fate last week.

The Bears (6-5, 4-4 in Big 12) missed out on their last chance to reach the Big 12 title game when they fell to TCU, 29-28, at home last Saturday. It was one of the best finishes anyone saw last week, but the Bears were the team that came out on the short end of it. Still, the Bears are headed to a bowl game and have found a back to build around for the future in freshman Richard Reese.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns matchup against the Bears on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m.

Where: Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas minus-8.5

Over/Under: 56

Moneyline: Baylor +240 (-118), Texas -333 (-110)

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: ESPN Central Texas 1660 AM, 92.3 FM/Baylor Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 84.

