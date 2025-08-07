Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs Early Season Preview: What the Stats Say
The Texas Longhorns pay a trip to the Georgia Bulldogs late in the season for the first time in program history. Texas has played Georgia seven times throughout both programs' long history, with the Longhorns leading the all-time record against the Bulldogs 4-3, dating back to 1949. And not once have the Longhorns traveled to Athens, with two games being played at Darrell K. Royal Stadium and the other five held at neutral sites.
This season's matchup will undoubtedly be one that is circled, with the game possibly shaking up postseason hopes for both squads. For Texas, the matchup could be filled with extra motivation as they look to get one back over Georgia after suffering two losses to the Bulldogs in the 2024 season. As for Georgia, they look to keep their seat at the top of the SEC.
The Nov. 15 matchup writes a new chapter in a brewing SEC rivalry.
Whose Defense will withstand the Other
Both teams had some of the best defenses in all of college football last season. As a whole, the Longhorns finished the season No. 3 in total defense, allowing 4.4 yards per play and 283.7 yards per game. The Longhorns also had one of the top passing defenses, allowing the seventh-lowest passing yards per game, tied for first in interceptions with 22, and the second-lowest passer rating allowed in college football. And finished in the top-15 defending the run, allowing 109.6 rushing yards per game.
Georgia's defense did not rank as highly as the Longhorns on a national scale, finishing in the top-30 in total defense, allowing 5.05 yards per play and 329.9 yards per game, but against Texas, the Bulldogs' defense reached another level. Across both games last season, Georgia totaled 13 sacks, 25 tackles-for-loss, three interceptions and kept the Longhorns offense under 20 points in both matchups.
As both teams replace a number of starters and key rotational pieces, the Longhorns and Bulldogs will lean on key returners and look for new faces in the program to play pivotal roles in the matchup and throughout the season.
Strength on Strength, Georgia at home against Texas on the Road
Georgia has excelled playing at home as they currently ride a 31-game home winning streak that began back in 2019. The last loss the Bulldogs suffered at home was in 2019 against the South Carolina Gamecocks, 20-17 in a double overtime thriller. As of late, Sanford Stadium has become one of the hardest challenges in all of college football, which Texas looks to conquer as it travels to Athens.
Texas, in its own right, has been a fairly good road team under Steve Sarkisian with an away record of 12-6 in his four seasons at the helm. And since a 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State in 2022, the Longhorns have not lost a true road game in two seasons. As they are currently on an 11-game road winning streak with big-time victories in some of the toughest venues to play in, Bryant-Denny Stadium against Alabama in 2023 and at The Big House against Michigan in 2024.
November 15's matchup will put an end to one of the streaks and give the victor a boost of momentum in the final stretch of the 2025 regular season.