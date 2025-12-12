SEC Reveals Texas Longhorns Schedule for 2026 Season
The Texas Longhorns' 2025 season featured some memorable moments but it was ultimately a disappointment for the fans in Austin.
Despite starting the season off as the No. 1 team in the country, Texas failed to make the College Football Playoff, meaning the Longhorns can now start turning attention to next year as they look to make a run back to the SEC Championship.
The SEC released the 2026 conference schedule for all 16 teams on Thursday night, giving Texas and college football fans something to chew on before bowl season and the College Football Playoff begins. It's safe to say that the Longhorns have some intriguing matchups ahead on the path back to Atlanta.
Texas Longhorns 2026 SEC Schedule
Texas already has its non-conference slate set, but now the Longhorns know what the conference lineup will look like.
Here is Texas' complete 2026 schedule:
Sat, Sept. 5 - vs. Texas State Bobcats - Austin, TX
Sat, Sept. 12 - vs. Ohio State Buckeyes - Austin, TX
Sat, Sept. 19 - vs. UTSA Roadrunners - Austin, TX
Sat, Sept. 26 - at Tennessee - Knoxville, TN
Sat, Oct. 3 - BYE
Sat, Oct. 10 - vs. Oklahoma Sooners - Dallas, TX
Sat, Oct. 17 - vs. Florida Gators - Austin, TX
Sat, Oct. 24 - vs. Ole Miss - Austin, TX
Sat, Oct. 31 - vs. Mississippi State - Austin, TX
Sat, Nov. 7 - at Missouri - Columbia, MO
Sat, Nov. 14 - at LSU - Baton Rouge, LA
Sat, Nov. 21 - vs. Arkansas - Austin, TX
Fri, Nov. 27 - at Texas A&M - College Station, TX
Next season, the SEC will be moving to a nine-game schedule, with each team beginning its annual matchups with three permanent rivals.
Unsurprisingly, Texas' three permanent rivals are Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The Longhorns have gone 6-0 against these teams since last season, winning by at least 10 points in each of those games.
Texas egde rusher Colin Simmons told Texas Longhorns on SI after the 27-17 win over then-No. 3 Texas A&M last month that winning these rivalry games is something the team takes to heart.
"It was a good win. Great win," Simmons told Texas Longhorns on SI. "All the wins we done got, like you said, all the rivalry wins. We take that to heart, and stuff like that, the Texas tradition. It feels great. It feels great to be enamored with the team, to be together with the team and just play, go out there and play for each other."
That said, the Longhorns will have a chance to start building some mutual hatred with even more SEC teams next season. Texas' trips to Baton Rouge and Knoxville along with the home game against Ole Miss will certainly make for some memorable moments during conference play.
The Longhorns will also get a chance to play old Big 12 rival Missouri next season after last playing the Tigers in 2017 at the Texas Bowl.
But before beginning SEC action, Texas will be seeking some revenge against Ohio State on Sept. 12 in the second game of the regular season.
