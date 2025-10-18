Texas Longhorns vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Score Predictions
The Texas Longhorns head back out on the road this time to face the 2-3 Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 18 from Kroger Field. The matchup will be the Longhorns' third conference matchup as they look to build on their performance from a week ago.
The Longhorns head into the matchup after a commanding victory against their rivals, while the Wildcats are set to host on Saturday, coming off their bye week. Kentucky has struggled in conference play so far, with its three losses all coming against SEC opponents.
Here are the Texas Longhorns on SI staff’s predictions for Texas vs. Kentucky:
JD Andress - Staff Writer
The Longhorns finally had their "arrival" game this season, taking down their rivals at the Cotton Bowl. While I expect them to continue finding their way through the season, this week's matchup against the Wildcats is more about their shortcomings than it is the Longhorns putting it together. It will be another big test for Arch and the offense, and another opportunity to gain continued confidence, so give me the Longhorns in this one.
Prediction: Texas 31, Kentucky 17
Tyler Firtel - Staff Writer
Texas is going into Lexington with a little bit of steam after a balanced, dominant victory in the Red River Rivalry. But it is important for this team to not overlook the Kentucky team it will be facing on Saturday night at Kroger Field. I think the Longhorns will find its way to build off of the win against Oklahoma and give the Wildcats their fourth loss of the season behind an impressive run game and a menacing pass rush.
Prediction: Texas 27, Kentucky 10
Jon Alfano - Staff Writer
Texas finally looked like the team everyone expected before the season in last week’s win over Oklahoma, and now face a Kentucky team that hasn’t won an SEC in more than a calendar year. As long as the Longhorns show up, this is their game to lose.
Prediction: Texas 27, Kentucky 13
Henry Hipschman - Staff Writer
The Texas Longhorns will walk into Lexington on Saturday and secure its second win in SEC play. The Wildcats are winless in the SEC and this weekend, Texas will continue that streak, carrying last Saturdays win over the Sooners in the Kentucky matchup. Kentucky might keep it close to start, but if the offense can continue to improve, Texas will take the victory.
Prediction: Texas 35, Kentucky 10
Ylver Deleon-Rios - Staff Writer
Texas should have renewed confidence heading into its road trip up to Lexington to face the Kentucky Wildcats. The matchup should be favorable for the Longhorns; however, no SEC matchup should ever be taken lightly. If Texas shows up and takes care of business, there should be no reason why this game should be close.
Prediction: Texas 31, Kentucky 13