Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Broadcast Details Announced
AUSTIN -- Fans now know where to turn in order to watch the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes face off in Columbus this August for the season opener.
Per an announcement Monday, Texas vs. Ohio State will be broadcast on FOX next season, presumably meaning that the game will be on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show. A kickoff time has yet to be announced.
Inside Texas reported in March that the game would be a Big Noon Kickoff game but that has yet to be officially announced by FOX.
Both teams will likely be ranked in the Top 10 of the AP Poll for the matchup, with the winner earning a major early-season resume boost for their College Football Playoff hopes.
Of course, it was Ohio State that ended Texas' 2024 season with a 28-14 win over the Longhorns in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes would advance to the National Championship with the win, where they would go on to beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made an appearance on FOX's "The Herd" earlier this offseason and previewed the season opener against Ohio State.
"I love the opportunity," Sarkisian said on FOX Sports' "The Herd." “It's great for our players in summer workouts and in training camp to know who we're getting ready to go play and the task at hand. I think now, to your point with the expanded playoffs, as long as we don't punish those teams for going to play those games then it's great for college football.”
"It’s opening weekend. It’s Texas at Ohio State. It’s a rematch of the semifinal game in last year’s playoffs. It’s great for their program. It’s great for our program, because that’s what the players we recruit... want to play in. They want to be in those big-time games.”
Texas will also play San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston State in non-conference play before beginning SEC action on the road against Florida on Oct. 4.