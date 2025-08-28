Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Preview: What the Stats Say

The Texas Longhorns will look to start the season with a signature victory when they travel to Columbus on Aug. 30.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) runs toward Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (11) during the second half
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) runs toward Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (11) during the second half / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Preseason projections and opinions are almost at their ends as the Texas Longhorns will be kicking off their 2025 season on Saturday. While most years the first game of the season is usually a tune-up game against "lesser" competition, Week 1 for the Longhorns this season will be completely different.

As the Longhorns do not have time to ease into the season as they take on the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30 in Columbus. A matchup that has been much talked about across the offseason by both fans and analysts alike will finally be played come the weekend.

Many have already expressed their thoughts and predictions about the matchup, but what do the numbers say about the matchup?

The Longhorns Will Have to Emphasize the Running Game

Former Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blu
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (24) during the third quarter / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

In the Longhorns' three losses a season ago, one of the biggest factors leading to the losses was the inability to find a running game consistently. Twice against Georgia and once against Ohio State, the Longhorns could not find consistency with their leading rusher totaling 149 yards on 51 carries, averaging just 2.9 yards a carry.

Especially against Ohio State, where Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner managed to rush for just under 50 yards with 46 rushing yards on 17 carries for an average of 2.7 yards per carry. Facing a Buckeyes defense that ranked No. 3 in fewest total rushing yards allowed last season and was ranked No. 2 in fewest yards per carry allowed with 2.6.

Both the Longhorns' offensive line and the Buckeyes' defensive line will have a new look to them when the teams matchup on Saturday, where controlling the line of scrimmage will be a vital piece of the game.

Inexperienced at the Quarterback Position for Both Squads

When the two teams faced each other in the Cotton Bowl last season, both teams had well-experienced quarterbacks under center. The Longhorns had three-year starter Quinn Ewers, who finished his collegiate career with 35 starts, and the Buckeyes had Will Howard, a fifth-year quarterback who finished his career with 44 starts.

Now Texas will have Arch Manning under center, who, while starting in two games last season and being 2-0 in those matchups, threw for four touchdowns and 583 passing yards. Manning has not yet started a game of this magnitude, making him relatively inexperienced.

As for the Buckeyes, their starting quarterback will be completely inexperienced. As redshirt freshman Julian Sayin takes over the starting job, while only seen action in four games as a true freshman, throwing for 84 yards and a touchdown.

