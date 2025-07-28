Texas Longhorns vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Early Season Preview
In Week 9 of the college football season, the Texas Longhorns are set to face off against conference opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores.
After a three-point victory over Vanderbilt last season, the Longhorns face the Commodores again in 2025 in Texas' first home game against an SEC opponent for the season.
Texas only has three games at home against SEC teams this season. At this point in the year, the Longhorns will have already played four conference opponents including Florida and Oklahoma, all in away or neutral territory games.
A Look Ahead to Texas vs. Vanderbilt
Facing Vanderbilt for the second straight season, Texas will also once again be facing quarterback Diego Pavia, who had a breakout performance in 2024 as a graduate student with Vanderbilt in his first season with the team. The Commodores quarterback threw for 2,293 yards, 20 passing touchdowns and four interceptions. A dual-threat quarterback, Pavia also ran for 800 yards and eight touchdowns.
While facing Vanderbilt, Texas will have to respect Pavia as a threat in the air and on the ground. The leading rusher for Vanderbilt last season with over eleven or more rushing attempts in 12 out of 13 games, the graduate quarterback will continue to look to use his legs.
Another graduate student Texas will need to keep an eye on is Pavia's number one target from the prior season, tight end Eli Stowers. Stowers finished with 49 receptions last season, 20 more than the next receiver, 638 yards and five touchdowns. In possession of one of the best secondaries, if not the best secondary, in the nation, Texas should limit Vanderbilt's passing ability and force it to resort to the run game.
The Texas defense would also need to take away Pavia's legs after seeing him extend a few plays in last season's matchup, including an 18-yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game. With edge rushers Colin Simmons and Trey Moore and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., the Longhorns won't make it easy for Pavia under center.
Defensively, Vanderbilt allowed 23.4 points per game in 2024, which ranked 14th in the SEC last season. Despite recording two takeaways from Quinn Ewers in last year's matchup, the Commodores still allowed the former Longhorn 288 yards and three passing touchdowns. Now with Arch Manning at quarterback, Texas should continue its effective passing game.
At this point in the season, Texas will have faced a few powerhouse teams, including defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, potential Heisman candidate DJ Lagway, and the Florida Gators and the Sooners in the Red River Showdown.
Facing Vanderbilt should not be Texas's most difficult matchup at that point in the season, but it is not a team to overlook. A scrappy squad in 2024 that pulled out a win over No. 1 Alabama, Pavia and the Commodores will not go down without a fight. The team's matchup against Vanderbilt is set for November 1 at noon ET.