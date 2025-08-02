Texas Longhorns vs Vanderbilt Commodores Way-Too-Early Preview: Staff Predictions
Texas takes on Vanderbilt in Week nine of the CFP season in 2025 and will see a rematch between Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and the Texas Longhorns. Pavia kept last season's contest close, losing 27-24, and hopes to take a win this season, this time traveling to Austin to face the Longhorns on its home turf.
The first home conference game of the season and a rematch against quarterback Diego Pavia, week nine should be an exciting matchup for Texas. Here's what our staff writers predict for the game.
Henry Hipschman
When the Texas Longhorns take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week nine of the CFB season, it should mark another win on Texas's schedule. Vanderbilt kept last year's contest against Texas close due to a pair of turnovers, and if the Longhorns can limit the mistakes with its revamped offense and let another impressive defense do its job, they should have little issue in the matchup.
Texas 28, Vanderbilt 10
Aaron Raley
The Longhorns welcome the Vanderbilt Commodores to the Forty Acres to begin the month of November, a Vandy team that finished with a winning record in 2024, which included an upset win over the Alabama Crimson Tide and a near win over the Longhorns in Nashville.
This year is a whole different story. This is a supercharged Texas team that should be fresh off a blowout of Mississippi State and will have a rowdy DKR behind them on the morning of the contest against the Commodores. Diego Pavia will still be as efficient as ever, but not enough to take down the Horns at home. Give me Texas taking the win and building momentum towards their showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Texas 35, Vanderbilt 21
Jon Alfano
While Vanderbilt was a fun story last year, upsetting Alabama and giving Texas a good run for its money, they’re still a long way away from truly competing in the SEC. Unless Diego Pavia goes superhuman again, it could be a long season for the Commodores with how many of their toughest games come on the road. Arch Manning and the Longhorns will simply prove to be too much to overcome on their home turf.
Texas 37, Vanderbilt 17
Ylver Deleon-Rios
Last year's game in Nashville was much closer than many people might have predicted, thanks to a huge performance from Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. As Pavia returns to lead the Commodores into Austin this year, the same type of confidence can be expected from the veteran quarterback. However, I don't expect the game to be settled by just three points this go around.
Texas should have a much higher-octane offense with Arch Manning, which should not stall in the middle of games, allowing teams to stick around. Although I don't believe the game will be a blowout, I think Texas should win comfortably at home.
Texas 31, Vanderbilt 20
Payton Blalock
The Texas Longhorns face Vanderbilt at home this season, a week after their road game against Mississippi State. These opponents are considered to be two of the weaker ones in the conference, and although no SEC matchup is an easy one, I think the Longhorns will be able to use their home-field advantage and secure a solid victory.
Texas 34, Vanderbilt 14
Tyler Firtel
Arch Manning and company go up early and give Diego Pavia’s offense little hope of stringing together a comeback. The Longhorns continue their home track record with a strong victory over the Commodores in a game that is not as close as last year’s in Nashville. Texas gains momentum as it heads down the final stretch of the regular season.
Texas 30, Vanderbilt 13
JD Andress
There’s a lot of hype around the Vanderbilt Commodores heading into this season, mainly manufactured by Diego Pavia. I just don’t think it matters; the Longhorns still out-talent them at every position, and if it comes to a coaching battle, I’m taking Steve Sarkisian. Longhorns should win handily.
Texas 31, Vanderbilt 17