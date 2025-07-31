Texas Longhorns vs Vanderbilt Commodores Way-Too-Early Preview: What the Stats Say
Vanderbilt and Texas football are set to face each other in week nine of the college football season for the teams' second consecutive year. Comparing the teams through a statistical lens, let's take a look at how the two SEC programs match up.
Offensive Comparison
Offensively, Texas was one of the best teams in the SEC in 2024, according to ESPN. In the air, Texas ranked fourth in the SEC in passing yards per game, averaging about 279 last season, and was second in total passing yards with 4,460. Vanderbilt ranked 15th in the conference in average pass yards per game and 14th in total pass yards.
The Longhorns were middle of the pack in rushing yards per game, ranking in at 10th in the SEC with about 159 per game, but finished the season third in total rushing yards with 2,540. The Commodores were once again bottom five, ranking 13th in rush yards per game and 12th in total rush yards.
Scoring averages yield a similar story, with Texas ranking fourth in the conference, averaging 33 points per game; meanwhile, Vanderbilt averaged 27.5 points per game, which is 13th in the SEC.
Though Texas has a revamped offense after losing starting quarterback Quinn Ewers and wide receivers one and two, Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond, the team should expect to continue its offensive dominance. New full-time starting QB Arch Manning and wide receiver Ryan Wingo could prove a formidable duo for opponents of the Longhorns.
Defensive Comparison
Defensively, the Longhorns were even more dominant than its offense, leading the SEC in yards allowed per game, and ranking second in points allowed per game. With a defense that features the return of big-time playmakers such as Anthony Hill Jr. and Colin Simmons, as well as cornerback Malik Muhammed, Texas should continue to showcase its defensive prowess.
The Commodores are once again on the opposite side of the conference standings compared to Texas, allowing the third-most yards per game in the SEC. They have also allowed the fourth most points per game in 2024, with opponents averaging 23.4 points per game last season.
Despite the statistics, these two teams met in a head-to-head matchup last season and, though Vanderbilt pulled within three in the final minute and would have needed an onside kick to possibly win the game, it was a close enough score to make Texas sweat. At the end of the day, it will be these teams' quarterbacks, Manning and the Commodores, Diego Pavia, leading the way to victory or defeat.
If fans do pay close attention to the statistics, and Texas lives up to the national championship expectations they have earned over the past few seasons, then Vanderbilt should be a win for the Longhorns on the season.