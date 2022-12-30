Skip to main content

WATCH: Longhorns RB Jonathon Brooks Scores Electric TD vs. Washington

After sluggish first-half play on Thursday at the Alamo Bowl against the Washington Huskies, the Texas Longhorns finally got a jolt of life from running back Jonathon Brooks.

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns had yet to maximize their unofficial home-field advantage during Thursday's matchup with the No. 12 Washington Huskies at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

But after trailing 13-3 at the halftime, the Horns came out of the second-half gates with a force. And thanks to running back Jonathon Brooks, Texas got itself back into a game that was in danger of slipping away.

On the first drive of the second half, Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers connected on a short screen pass to Brooks, which initially looked like it would result in an average gain on second down.

But Brooks showed off the elite speed on a catch-and-run that should get Texas fans excited for a future without Bijan Robinson.

The 34-yard touchdown was the first big play of the night for a Texas offense that had been stuck in the mud for nearly the entire first half.

Brooks and the rest of Texas' running game had combined for just 12 carries for 27 yards prior to his touchdown.

But the Texas offense now has something to build on as the third quarter treads on.

