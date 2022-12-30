Skip to main content

Longhorns Defense Keeps Deficit Manageable, Washington Leads at Halftime of Alamo Bowl

The Texas Longhorns found themselves stuck in the mud offensively at Thursday's Alamo Bowl, resulting in a halftime deficit against the Washington Huskies.

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has seen the offensive explosiveness that can happen at the Alamo Bowl. He was the coach of the Washington Huskies at the 2011 edition of the game in a crazy 67-56 loss to the Baylor Bears.

But it looks like lightning won't be striking twice in the Alamo City like it did over a decade ago ... at least not for Sarkisian.

Even behind an unofficial home-field advantage, the No. 20 Longhorns failed to produce much of anything on offense in the first half of Thursday's Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, as a 42-yard touchdown by the No. 12 Huskies near the end of the first quarter made all the difference in a 13-3 deficit for Texas headed into halftime.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was efficient, as he went 14 of 20 for 126 yards in the first half but missed a few opportunities that would've changed the tide for the Horns. With a new No. 1 jersey on his back, receiver Xavier Worthy led all pass-catchers with five catches for 42 yards at the half.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was held in check compared to his usual standards, as he finished the half 16 of 30 passing for 139 yards, no touchdowns and a pick.

Washington's high-powered offense looked every bit the part on the first play from scrimmage, as Penix Jr. took the flea-flicker and unloaded a 35-yard bomb to receiver Ja'Lynn Polk.

But just three plays later, Jerrin Thompson picked-off an arrant pass from Penix to give Texas possession. Even though the Longhorns went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, turning the Huskies over right outside the red zone was a major win for the defense ... until it wasn't.

The Huskies blocked the punt and got the ball back right away at Texas' 30-yard line. Washington managed a field goal to take a 3-0 lead as the Longhorns defense held up again.

This stout start against arguably the best offense in the country was going to be difficult to sustain, something that came to fruition soon after the Longhorns tied the game at 3-3 after a 27-yard catch-and-run by receiver Casey Cain got Texas into field-goal range.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

STEVE SARKISIAN 3
Play
Football

Longhorns Trail Huskies 13-3 at Halftime: Alamo Bowl Live In-Game Updates

The Longhorns make a return to the Alamo Bowl once again on Thursday, this time taking on the Huskies.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Can Prove Worth With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington

Quinn Ewers could set the tone for 2023 with a performance to remember to close out 2022.

By Cole Thompson
jaylan ford w3243
Play
Football

Longhorns Aim For Strong Finish With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington

The Texas Longhorns will look for their first nine-win season since 2018.

By Cole Thompson

After slowing working their way toward midfield on the ensuing drive, the Huskies broke open another big one, as running back Wayne Taulapapa erupted for a 42-yard touchdown to give the Huskies a 10-3 lead.

The Longhorns went for it on 4th and 1 from the Washington 37-yard line on the ensuing drive, but a questionable pass from Ewers was well behind Worthy as the Huskies took over.

The teams then traded punts for the next four drives before the Huskies added a field goal right before the half to extend the lead to 13-3. A wide-open touchdown was in the hands of receiver Rome Odunze, he dropped the ball as Washington had to settle for three points.

The Longhorns will receive the second-half kickoff.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

STEVE SARKISIAN 3
Football

Longhorns Trail Huskies 13-3 at Halftime: Alamo Bowl Live In-Game Updates

The Longhorns make a return to the Alamo Bowl once again on Thursday, this time taking on the Huskies.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Quinn Ewers
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Can Prove Worth With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington

Quinn Ewers could set the tone for 2023 with a performance to remember to close out 2022.

By Cole Thompson
jaylan ford w3243
Football

Longhorns Aim For Strong Finish With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington

The Texas Longhorns will look for their first nine-win season since 2018.

By Cole Thompson
Quinn Ewers
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Primed for Alamo Bowl Breakout vs. Washington

Following an up-and-down first season, Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has full faith in quarterback Quinn Ewers ahead of the Alamo Bowl.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19512822
Football

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Longhorns vs. Washington

The Longhorns return to the Alamo Bowl once again to take on the Huskies, in search of their ninth win.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Quinn Ewers
Football

Alamo Bowl 'Tryout'? Arch Manning Arrival Creates Pressure For Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers

According to one analyst, Quinn Ewers has a lot to prove on Thursday night in the Alamo Bowl

By Matt Galatzan
marcus carr 34
Men's Basketball

Marcus Carr Erupts for 41 Points, Longhorns Cruise Past Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr had the best performance of his collegiate career in Tuesday's win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19470464
Football

Washington Huskies Playmakers to Watch vs. Longhorns: Alamo Bowl Preview

The Huskies have plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball that will make the Alamo Bowl interesting.

By Connor Zimmerlee