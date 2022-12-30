Skip to main content

Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies: Alamo Bowl Live  In-Game Updates

The Longhorns make a return to the Alamo Bowl once again on Thursday, this time taking on the Huskies.

The Texas Longhorns find themselves in the Alamo Bowl once again, taking on another Pac-12 opponent in the Washington Huskies. 

While the Longhorns have already had a successful season compared to year one under Steve Sarkisian, capping it off with an impressive win over the Huskies to get to 9-4 would be a momentum boost heading into the offseason. 

However, the Huskies are no slouch and will present a tough challenge for the Longhorns' defense. Led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies' offense as the fifth-best scoring offense in the FBS at 40.8 points per game on a whopping 521.7 yards of total offense.

As for the Longhorns, they will rely heavily on their own quarterback Quinn Ewers with the absence of running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. The run game won't be completely abandoned, though, as the trio of Jonathon Brooks, Jaydon Blue and Keilan Robinson will be ready to go. 

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Longhorns take on the Huskies in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday evening. 

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Can Prove Worth With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington

Quinn Ewers could set the tone for 2023 with a performance to remember to close out 2022.

By Cole Thompson
jaylan ford w3243
Play
Football

Longhorns Aim For Strong Finish With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington

The Texas Longhorns will look for their first nine-win season since 2018.

By Cole Thompson
Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Primed for Alamo Bowl Breakout vs. Washington

Following an up-and-down first season, Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has full faith in quarterback Quinn Ewers ahead of the Alamo Bowl.

By Connor Zimmerlee

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

Quinn Ewers
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Can Prove Worth With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington

Quinn Ewers could set the tone for 2023 with a performance to remember to close out 2022.

By Cole Thompson
jaylan ford w3243
Football

Longhorns Aim For Strong Finish With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington

The Texas Longhorns will look for their first nine-win season since 2018.

By Cole Thompson
Quinn Ewers
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Primed for Alamo Bowl Breakout vs. Washington

Following an up-and-down first season, Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has full faith in quarterback Quinn Ewers ahead of the Alamo Bowl.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19512822
Football

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Longhorns vs. Washington

The Longhorns return to the Alamo Bowl once again to take on the Huskies, in search of their ninth win.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Quinn Ewers
Football

Alamo Bowl 'Tryout'? Arch Manning Arrival Creates Pressure For Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers

According to one analyst, Quinn Ewers has a lot to prove on Thursday night in the Alamo Bowl

By Matt Galatzan
marcus carr 34
Men's Basketball

Marcus Carr Erupts for 41 Points, Longhorns Cruise Past Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr had the best performance of his collegiate career in Tuesday's win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19470464
Football

Washington Huskies Playmakers to Watch vs. Longhorns: Alamo Bowl Preview

The Huskies have plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball that will make the Alamo Bowl interesting.

By Connor Zimmerlee
sir jabari rice e3
Men's Basketball

No. 6 Longhorns vs. Texas A&M-Commerce: Preview & How to Watch

The Texas Longhorns finish off early-season non-conference play with a meeting against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Tuesday.

By Zach Dimmitt