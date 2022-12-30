Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies: Alamo Bowl Live  In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns find themselves in the Alamo Bowl once again, taking on another Pac-12 opponent in the Washington Huskies.

While the Longhorns have already had a successful season compared to year one under Steve Sarkisian, capping it off with an impressive win over the Huskies to get to 9-4 would be a momentum boost heading into the offseason.

However, the Huskies are no slouch and will present a tough challenge for the Longhorns' defense. Led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies' offense as the fifth-best scoring offense in the FBS at 40.8 points per game on a whopping 521.7 yards of total offense.

As for the Longhorns, they will rely heavily on their own quarterback Quinn Ewers with the absence of running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. The run game won't be completely abandoned, though, as the trio of Jonathon Brooks, Jaydon Blue and Keilan Robinson will be ready to go.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Longhorns take on the Huskies in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday evening.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

