Texas Longhorns Week 9 Preview: No. 16 Baylor Bears

Texas Longhorns Week 9 Opponent Preview: No. 16 Baylor Bears
After facing a tough midseason stretch against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Waco to face Dave Aranda and the upstart Baylor Bears
The Bears, who finished 2-7 in 2020, have made an extremely impressive turnaround in 2021, sitting at 6-1 on the season, and 3-1 in the Big 12
Saturday will market the 111th meeting between the two team, with the Longhorns leading the series 79-27-4. Texas won the most recent matchup in 2020, taking down the Bears 27-16 in Austin.
Texas is 31-17-2 all-time in Waco. This will mark Steve Sarkisian's second time facing Baylor as a head coach, and he will be looking for his first when against the Bears.
Baylor
2021 Record: 6-1 (3-1 Big 12)
Head coach: Dave Aranda
Dave Aranda is 8-8 and is in his second year as the head coach of Baylor
Offensive Set: Power Spread
Defensive Set: 3-3-5
Returning starters on Offense: 6
The Bears offense is one of the most impressive in the country in 2021, specifically in the ground game, where they rank ninth in the country, and average 238.3 yards per game. As a team, Baylor also ranks 13th in the country in total offense (471.7 ypg), and sits 14th in the country in scoring offense, scoring 38.3 points per contest.
Projected starters on Offense:
QB Gerry Bohanon
RB Trestan Ebner
WR R.J. Sneed
WR Tyquan Thornton
WR Gavin Holmes
TE Ben Sims
LT Connor Galvin
LG Xavier Newman- Johnson
C Grant Miller
RG Jacob Gall
RT Ellis Elijah
Returning starters on Defense: 10
On the defensive side of the ball, Baylor looks like a completely different program, ranking 19th in the country in scoring defense, and 32nd in total defense. Baylor also ranks ninth in the country in turnover margin.
Projected starters on Defense:
DE Josh Landry
DE TJ Franklin
NT Siaki Ika
JACK Garmon Randolph
LB Dillon Doyle
LB Terrel Bernard
LB Jalen Pitre
CB Raleigh Texada
S JT Woods
S Christian Morgan
CB Kalon Barnes
After Texas:
After facing off against the Longhorns, the Bears will travel to Fort Worth and face the TCU Horned Frogs.
