Texas Longhorns Week 9 Preview: No. 16 Baylor Bears

    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Texas Longhorns Week 9 Opponent Preview: No. 16 Baylor Bears

    Texas heads to Waco to face a much-improved Baylor team
    Author:

    After facing a tough midseason stretch against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Waco to face Dave Aranda and the upstart Baylor Bears

    The Bears, who finished 2-7 in 2020, have made an extremely impressive turnaround in 2021, sitting at 6-1 on the season, and 3-1 in the Big 12

    Saturday will market the 111th meeting between the two team, with the Longhorns leading the series 79-27-4. Texas won the most recent matchup in 2020, taking down the Bears 27-16 in Austin.

    Texas is 31-17-2 all-time in Waco. This will mark Steve Sarkisian's second time facing Baylor as a head coach, and he will be looking for his first when against the Bears.

    Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com throughout the week as we preview every aspect of the Bears program before the Longhorns head to McLane Stadium on Saturday.

    Baylor

    2021 Record: 6-1 (3-1 Big 12)

    Head coach: Dave Aranda

    Dave Aranda is 8-8 and is in his second year as the head coach of Baylor

    Offensive Set: Power Spread

    Defensive Set: 3-3-5

    Returning starters on Offense: 6

    The Bears offense is one of the most impressive in the country in 2021, specifically in the ground game, where they rank ninth in the country, and average 238.3 yards per game. As a team, Baylor also ranks 13th in the country in total offense (471.7 ypg), and sits 14th in the country in scoring offense, scoring 38.3 points per contest.

    Projected starters on Offense:

    QB Gerry Bohanon

    RB Trestan Ebner

    WR R.J. Sneed

    WR Tyquan Thornton

    WR Gavin Holmes

    TE Ben Sims

    LT Connor Galvin

    LG Xavier Newman- Johnson

    Recommended Articles

    BU_FB_Bohanon_Gerry_2019_Big_12_Champ_Game_JPG_1392_2
    Play
    Football

    Texas Longhorns Week 9 Preview: No. 16 Baylor Bears

    Texas heads to Waco to face a much-improved Baylor team

    3 minutes ago
    Sark
    Play
    Football

    Longhorns Stand at Inflection Point Of 2021 Season

    Heading to Waco, the Longhorns enter their most important stretch of the 2021 season.

    17 hours ago
    dick v long
    Play
    News

    Vitale Cites 'Big-Time' Beard, Gives Shout-Out to LonghornsCountry.com

    "Yes,'' Vitale writes back to LonghornsCountry.com, "Texas has put together multiple ... skilled talents and will have a big-time year under new leader Chris Beard.''

    22 hours ago

    C Grant Miller

    RG Jacob Gall

    RT Ellis Elijah

    Returning starters on Defense: 10

    On the defensive side of the ball, Baylor looks like a completely different program, ranking 19th in the country in scoring defense, and 32nd in total defense. Baylor also ranks ninth in the country in turnover margin.

    Projected starters on Defense:

    DE Josh Landry

    DE TJ Franklin

    NT Siaki Ika

    JACK Garmon Randolph

    LB Dillon Doyle

    LB Terrel Bernard

    LB Jalen Pitre

    CB Raleigh Texada

    S JT Woods

    S Christian Morgan

    CB Kalon Barnes

    After Texas:

    After facing off against the Longhorns, the Bears will travel to Fort Worth and face the TCU Horned Frogs.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    BU_FB_Bohanon_Gerry_2019_Big_12_Champ_Game_JPG_1392_2
    Football

    Texas Longhorns Week 9 Preview: No. 16 Baylor Bears

    Texas heads to Waco to face a much-improved Baylor team

    3 minutes ago
    Sark
    Football

    Longhorns Stand at Inflection Point Of 2021 Season

    Heading to Waco, the Longhorns enter their most important stretch of the 2021 season.

    17 hours ago
    dick v long
    News

    Vitale Cites 'Big-Time' Beard, Gives Shout-Out to LonghornsCountry.com

    "Yes,'' Vitale writes back to LonghornsCountry.com, "Texas has put together multiple ... skilled talents and will have a big-time year under new leader Chris Beard.''

    22 hours ago
    jarret allen
    Longhorns in the pros

    How did Ex-Longhorns Perform in the NBA on Saturday Night?

    Former Texas basketball players have their fingerprints all over the NBA so far this season

    22 hours ago
    chris-beard
    Men's Basketball

    ESPN’s Dick Vitale Has High Praise For Longhorns

    ESPN’s Dick Vitale released his college basketball preseason Top 40 rankings for 2021-22 and ranked the Longhorns No. 3

    Oct 23, 2021
    10438594
    Football

    Texas Offers 2022 Elite Receiver Antonio Williams

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    Oct 23, 2021
    IMG_03C8DB0FE7BB-1
    Men's Basketball

    Chris Beard Bringing New Personality to Longhorns Basketball

    Beard isn't shying away from his unique coaching approach in his first season at Texas, something this Longhorn team might need in an expectation-filled year

    Oct 23, 2021
    USATSI_17005310
    Longhorns in the pros

    What Elite NBA Club Did Texas-Ex Myles Turner Join?

    Turner’s stat line in Indiana’s loss to Washington slid him into company with some of the NBA’s most recognizable names

    Oct 22, 2021