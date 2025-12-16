Texas Longhorns WR DeAndre Moore Jr. Makes Surprising Decision on Future

It looks as though the Texas Longhorns have lost one of their top playmakers from the offensive side of the ball.

Per reports from Inside Texas' Justin Wells, starting slot receiver DeAndre Moore is not expected to return to the team for the 2026 season. It's currently unclear if this means he will be hitting the transfer portal or entering the NFL Draft.

Moore Jr. has spent three seasons at Texas and came through for the team on some of the biggest stages.

DeAndre Moore Jr. Latest Longhorn to Exit

Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moore Jr. is the second notable Longhorn to announce his departure Monday, joining linebacker Liona Lefau, who will be entering the portal.

Originally a four-star prospect of prestigious St. John Bosco in Bellflower, CA., Moore Jr. committed to the Louisville Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class before flipping to Texas.

He arrived to the Forty Acres in an elite class that also included players like Lefau, quarterback Arch Manning, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., running back Quintrevion Wisner, safety Jelani McDonald, cornerback Malik Muhammad, wide receiver Ryan Niblett, running back CJ Baxter and offensive tackle Trevor Goosby among others.

Moore Jr. and this group have played a major part in the program's success the past two seasons and are responsible for memorable moments along the way.

DeAndre Moore Jr.'s Texas Career

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Deandre Moore Jr. is pushed out of bounds by Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Terhyon Nichols during the third quarter at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

In Moore Jr.'s case, some of his best highlights came in 2024 when the Longhorns made a run to the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff. Despite not recording a catch as a freshman in 2023, Texas relied on Moore Jr. in some big moments last season.

He posted four grabs for 104 yards and touchdowns in a win over Mississippi State last season before tallying six more catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns during a tight 27-24 win in Nashville over Vanderbilt.

In Texas' 22-19 overtime loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship, Moore Jr. was one of the lone bright spots for the Longhorns. He caught the game-tying 41-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter before keeping Texas alive on the final drive of regulation with a fourth-down conversion, finishing with a game-high nine catches for 114 yards and Texas' only touchdown of the game.

He followed this up a few weeks later with two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in the thrilling overtime win against Arizona State in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals.

The 2025 season proved to be a bit quieter for Moore Jr., but he still delivered some notable highlights in a wide receiver room that saw multiple players have standout moments during the year.

In the 23-6 win over then-No. 6 Oklahoma, Moore Jr. had three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown, with his 12-yard score giving Texas a 10-6 lead in the third quarter. The Longhorns never looked back.

Against another historical rival in Arkansas on Nov. 22, Moore Jr. finished with three touchdowns on three total catches for 74 yard in a firework-filled 52-37 win over the Razorbacks.

Moore Jr. finished the regular season with 38 catches for 532 yards and four touchdowns.