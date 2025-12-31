Texas Longhorns WR Suffers Injury vs. Michigan
The Texas Longhorns are dealing with a notable injury on offense in the Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines.
Texas wide receiver Emmett Mosley V suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the first half of Wednesday's game in Orlando and had to be helped off toward the locker room.
Mosley exited with five catches for 51 yards in the first half, both of which led Texas.
Texas WR Depth Chart Without Emmett Mosley V
Mosley V suffered the injury after making a catch in the first half.
Despite his exit, the Longhorns will have the offseason to heal up. Texas fans will have to wait for Steve Sarkisian to provide an injury update.
Without him, the Longhorns will continue to lean on wide receiver Ryan Wingo and Parker Livingstone.
Texas true freshman Daylan McCutcheon, who is making his first-career start against Michigan, could now receive more looks on offense as well. The Longhorns also have freshman wide receiver Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett available.
As for Mosley V, he missed the first four games of the season while dealing with an offseason injury. He made his season debut in the SEC opener against the Florida Gators, posting two catches for 40 yards.
He then started to find his rhytthm and often looked like Texas' best receiver at points during conference play. Mosley V had four catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns in the comeback win over Mississippi State, including the game-winning score in overtime.
The following week against Vanderbilt, he had a season-high seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. Mosley then had four catches for a season-high 81 yards in the win over Arkansas on Nov. 22.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said during the season that Mosley having to work his way back from the injury made it tough for him to contribute right away.
“This has been a tough, tough go for him, with the injury basically all throughout training camp and early point in the season,” Sarkisian said. “I think we can all see the talent now, all the things we were talking about.”
“I don’t think we’ve gotten the best version of him yet,” Sarkisian said. “I think he’s even a better blocker than we’ve gotten, which is a big component of why he’s here. But he is a very talented player. He’s got the right mindset and approach to it all. I think he’s got good rapport in that room.”
