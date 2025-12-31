Texas, Michigan Tied at Halftime of Citrus Bowl After Back-and-Forth Start

After over a month off, the Texas Longhorns finally took to the field again to face the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Despite hoping to make the College Football Playoff, the Longhorns were relegated to a New Year's Six Bowl, but would still gain valuable practice time in preparation.

With multiple opt-outs, including nearly their entire secondary and both their starting and backup running backs, the Longhorns had a new-look roster in some of the most critical spots on the field. Christian Clark, who got the start at running back today, turned out an impressive first-half performance, despite a sputtering offense.

Trailing After One

The Longhorns controlled the ball and dominated in the first quarter, outgaining the Wolverines 105 to 65, including 71 yards from Manning. More impressively, the ball was spread around from the Longhorns' signal-caller. Ryan Wingo had two catches for 31 yards, Emmett Mosley V had two catches for 19 yards, and Jack Endries also had two receptions for 10 yards. An unfortunate fumble held them to only a field goal at the end of the first 15 minutes.

Despite that, though, Kendrick Bell made a beautiful diving grab in the end zone to get the first touchdown of the game and give the Wolverines the lead at the end of the first quarter—the Longhorns' defense was playing well too, with three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Colin Simmons would continue his impressive campaign and would get a sack in the first quarter, while Kobe Black, who would get his chance to play after the departures, would finish the first quarter tied for the team lead with two tackles.

Establishing A Rhythm

The Longhorns responded at the start of the second quarter, using Clark to find the end zone to tie the game back up at 10 a piece, but the Wolverines would respond themselves to take a 17-10 lead. Manning and the offense weren't done, though, and he would deliver a strike to Endries in the end zone to tie it back up at 17 apiece.

Clark would be everything the Longhorns needed, one offense and then some, finishing with 11 rushing attempts for 73 yards, and an average of 6.6 yards per carry. Part of his success was the offensive line having a great start to the game, allowing the Longhorns to rush for a team average of _ yards per carry, while keeping Manning from being sacked once in the half.

The defense, even with the turnover for this contest, proved to be just as lethal in the half, finishing with five total tackles for loss and two sacks. Graceson Littleton paced the team in tackles for four, while Simmons led the team in tackles for loss with two.

The Longhorns and Wolverines will start the second half tied at 17 apiece.

