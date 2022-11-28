Is Longhorns Star WR Xavier Worthy Transfer Portal Bound?

AUSTIN - Silly season is about to begin in college football.

Not because of conference championship week, or because of the coaching carousel, but because of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

And there are now rumors swirling that Texas Longhorns star wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, could be wrapped up in that drama.

So much so, that after Worthy scrubbed his social media profiles of any mention of the Longhorns over the weekend, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was forced to address the situation during his Monday press conference.

“I think the one part about Xavier is this, he is a highly competitive young man," Sarkisian said. "From the moment he stepped on campus he came to work, and he came to work to earn an opportunity to play, to become a starter. He came to work to be the best receiver he could be. He came to work to be the best WR in the conference and the country. He has a high sense of competitiveness and drive to be the best. And he works that way every day."

So why exactly is Worthy frustrated?

Perhaps it had something to do with the Longhorns' heavy reliance on the running game, due to inconsistencies in the passing game towards the end of the season, where Worthy was held to just 13 catches for 104 yards and zero touchdowns.

"Sometimes when you don't get the result of it, that can become a sense of frustration," Sarkisian said. "I would much rather have a receiver that's frustrated that he didn't contribute more to a win, that a guy who is content on going on the field and playing and the ball not coming his way."

In order to alleviate that frustration, the Longhorns will have to find a fix to their passing struggles, and getting back Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor, who missed the season with a knee injury, should help some in that regard.

But as Sark notes, despite Worthy's frustrations and the inconsistencies with quarterback play, he has been one of the most productive receivers in college football since arriving on the 40 Acres.

"Addressing the passing game is going to be a critical component to what we do," Sarkisian said. "It'd be hard to find a guy that in his first two years of college football at the Power 5 level has 21 touchdown catches in two years. So, he's been off to a pretty good start, but I think his best days are ahead of him."

In those two seasons, Worthy has totaled 115 catches for 1,657 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging 14.4 yards per reception.

Nonetheless, his impending decision remains a concern for Sarkisian, and Longhorns fans.

But, as is now the case in every college football program across the country, Worthy is far from the only player on the team considering a possible move.

“I start meeting with these guys one at a time, and try to help them make rational decisions, not emotional ones,” Sarkisian said.

We will find out who is staying and who is going in the coming days and months.

