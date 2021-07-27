Texas 2022 Hoops Target Keyonte George Announces Commitment Date

Certified as one of the best overall players in the class of 2022, George has announced when he will reveal his college basketball decision

Another potential building block for the future of Texas basketball will be announcing in a little over a week where he'll play college basketball next season.

Keyonte George, a senior from iSchool Entreprenerurial Academy (Lewisville, TX), tweeted on Monday that he will be making his decision on Aug. 8. George had previously announced back in May that he was down to his top five schools, which included Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Kansas, and Texas.

This potential commitment could be huge for new head coach Chris Beard and the Horns, as the addition of an elite shooting-guard like George would be the start of keeping Texas in contention with the nation's best programs for the coming years.

According to 247Sports.com, George is the fourth-best overall prospect in the class of 2022. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound slasher is a five-star recruit and is ranked as both the number one shooting-guard in the country and in the state of Texas.

Just last month, George teamed up with Texas point-guard commit Arterio Morris at iSchool Academy. Morris is ranked as one of the best guards in the country, as he officially announced on July 17 that he would be committing to Beard's roster. Could the pair of George and Morris team up once again on the Forty Acres next season?

Longhorn Nation still has some more waiting before this dream could become reality, but in the meantime, here's a look at what might be store if George and Morris decide to join forces once again.

A trio of recruiting experts for 247Sports.com have all predicted that George will pick Texas, but we've seen surprise last-minute decision changes in the past from recruits across all sports. Nothing is certain, but it seems like George is Texas' recruit to lose.

Texas fans got a chance to see how the elite combo-guard looks in burnt orange, as George made his official visit to the Forty Acres on June 4.

George is an aggressive and explosive athlete that can score in any spot on the floor. When watching him play, it's obvious that his overall feel for the game is next-level. Regardless of where he chooses to take his talents, George will certainly be ready to terrorize opponents on the hardwood come next fall.

