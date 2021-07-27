Sports Illustrated home
Texas and Oklahoma Officially Request Admission To SEC

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners officially requested entry to the SEC on Tuesday morning
On Monday, Texas and Oklahoma both took the first step in the process of leaving the Big 12, revealing their plans to leave the now floundering conference after releasing a statement detailing their intentions to not renew their grant of rights media deal with the conference.

And on Tuesday, that plan to join the nation's most prestigious sports conference continued, when the two programs officially requested invitations for admission into the Southeastern Conference.

“The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Oklahoma (the “Universities”) request invitations for membership to the Southeastern Conference (the “SEC”) starting on July 1, 2025,” Texas and OU university presidents wrote in a letter to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

“We believe that there would be mutual benefit to the Universities on the one hand, and the SEC on the other hand, for the Universities to become members of the SEC,” the letter continued.

“We look forward to the prospect of discussions regarding this matter.”

Despite their initial application to join the conference, and the stated July 1, 2025 date, it remains unclear as to when exactly the two rival programs will actually be able to take the field as SEC members in any sport. 

However, per multiple reports, the wait probably won't be that long with the expectation being that the two schools will compete in the SEC no later than 2022. 

Following the request for admission, the SEC released a statement of their own on the matter: 

The two programs now face one final step before they are fully admitted as members of the league -- a conference vote -- which could take place as early as this week, and finalize the process. 

