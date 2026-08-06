Texas' Offensive Line Takes Shape on Day 1 of Fall Camp

The Texas Longhorns have a completely revamped roster ahead of the 2026 season, as they begin a perilous quest to return a national championship to the Forty Acres.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, he is one of the most dynamic offensive coordinators in the country, and entering the 2026 season, he has perhaps the best set of skills players around the sport.

However, as he and the Longhorns found out last season, the offense will only go as far as the offensive line allows it. That's why it remained a focus of the offseason too, rebuilding with outside talent, and now that grouping looks to show why they will compliment the offense this season, not hinder it.

Natural Positions Change the Outlook of the Offensive Line

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For the Longhorns, expectations were sky-high last season, primarily because it was the debut year for quarterback phenom Arch Manning. Injuries, and struggling play from the offensive line, derailed what could have been an excellent year. After finding a rhythm in the second half, the offense looks to carry that over into 2026, but it all depends on how the trenches hold up.

Trevor Goosby and new transfer, Melvin Siani, will look to hold down the tackle position. Luckily for the Longhorns, Goosby is a potential top-10 pick, and Siani was one of the most coveted offensive tackles in the portal this past cycle. With plenty of game experience himself, Sarkisian's offense will now feature two solid anchors on the end of the line.

Perhaps more importantly, the addition of Siani allows Brandon Baker, who was playing right tackle last season because of injuries and depth concerns, back into his natural position in the interior of the offensive line. Baker should have high expectations entering the season, and could potentially be one of the more underrated interior linemen in the country.

Opposite him will be another new addition, Laurence Seymore, a transfer from Western Kentucky, a top-30 interior offensive lineman in the portal. The last piece of the interior, the projected starting center, Connor Robertson, who started eight games at center last season, returns for another season in Sarkisian's offense.

The more important difference this upcoming season is that the Longhorns have depth at the position and a swing lineman, Dylan Sikorski, who can play anywhere in the interior. At tackle, Andre Cojoe and freshman John Turntine can fill in if needed as well.

The Longhorns have the depth and the talent on the offensive line to be better this year, but can they put it together will be the question.

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