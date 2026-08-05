Texas Fall Camp Day 1 Updates, Standouts and Takeaways

The Texas Longhorns officially kicked off fall camp on Wednesday at Denius Fields under the scorching-hot Austin sun.

The media got a 20-minute look at what the roster looks like with the season exactly a month away from starting at home against Texas State on Sept. 5.

Here are some of the main takeaways from the practice along with some notable standouts and moments.

John Meredith III Makes His Texas Debut

Texas Longhorns five-star cornerback target John Meredith III | @JOHN_MEREDITH2 - X

After reclassifying to 2026 last month in order to join the roster for the upcoming season, Texas freshman cornerback John Meredith III made

Considering that he should be getting ready for his senior year in high school, he physically looked the part compared to his other teammates, but it's clear that there is still work to be done.

At one point during the media viewing window, Meredith was hunched over in discomfort, likely from the scorching Texas sun, before walking off to the side and speaking with Longhorns strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton for a few moments.

Texas CB John Meredith III appears to still be adjusting to the heat of summer workouts and college-level speed after just recently joining the team. It’s 98 degrees in Austin.



Was talking off to the side with Torre Becton after being hunched over a bit a few moments earlier. pic.twitter.com/bzWsIGdHNy — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) August 5, 2026

Meredith is still trying to get himself into SEC-level shape so it's natural to expect it to take him some time to get up to speed, especially with the temperatures approaching triple digits in Austin.

Dia Bell Looks to Be Separating Himself Over MJ Morris

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback MJ Morris (7) prepares to throw the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas fans know what to expect from the team's quarterback room: Arch Manning is the starter and KJ Lacey is his likely backup.

However, the QB3 spot remains up for grabs, and it appears true freshman Dia Bell is seperating himself over veteran transfer MJ Morris.

Morris fumbled a routine handoff during drills with the running backs and had a few inaccurate throws while passing with the wide receivers and tight ends. It's only one practice, but it p

Bell, who missed the spring scrimmage due to injury, looked sharp as you'd expect from a true freshman. There's a reason he received so much praise from quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee during the spring.

It's only one practice, but things appear to be working themselves out in the Texas quarterback room.

Hollywood Smothers Consistently Operated as RB1 in Drills

North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas running back room remains one of the team's most intriguing and talked-about position groups entering the fall. And based on the pecking order during drills, things appear to be leaning heavily toward Hollywood Smothers as the starter for the season opener.

Of course, there's a small gap between him and Raleek Brown. It's very likely the two will operate in a committee-like approach in order to keep both of them fresh for what the team hopes is a College Football Playof run.

Someone has to be labeled as the official starting running back for Week 1 against Texas State, and all signs point to that being Smothers.

Kaliq Lockett Looks Fully Healed After Missing Spring

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Kaliq Lockett (7) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive end T.J. Guy (4) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing all of spring following surgery on a lower-leg injury, Lockett didn't appear to be limited on Wednesday and wasn't wearing any sort of wrap.

The Longhorns already know their three top receivers headed into the fall but a fully-healthy Lockett will mean competition at that No. 4 spot with Sterling Berkhalter, Daylan McCutcheon, Jermaine Bishop Jr. and Kohen Brown.

But after sticking it out when he could have transferred away this offseason, fans just might be rooting for Lockett to have a breakout in 2026.

Other Quick Takeaways

- Ryan Wingo, Ryan Niblett and Raleek Brown were first three during punt return drills



- Arch Manning closed out stretches with a "H-O-R-N-S" chant before the QBs went off to the side



- Jeff Banks delivered some consistent praise toward tight ends Michael Masunas and Emaree Winston



- From a base-level view, Derrek Cooper is the same size as Rasheem Biles if not bigger. Massive for a freshman who has certainly gotten bigger over the summer



- Former Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was in attendance as he begins his time as a member of the Texas staff



- Cam Coleman and Colin Simmons talked for a solid period of time on their own before seperating to their respective position groups

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