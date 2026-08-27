Texas' Offensive Struggles May Be Telling Us Something About Will Muschamp's Defense

The Texas Longhorns have played two fall camp scrimmages in preparation for the beginning of the season. The Longhorns' offense didn't look great in the second scrimmage, according to Steve Sarkisian.

"Things that we have done well for two and a half weeks' time, and all of a sudden, we got into that arena, and we made some mistakes that were uncharacteristic to us, so we've got to get to the bottom of that," Sarkisian said.

It's clear that Texas has identified an issue with the offense, but it's not something to overreact to. Oftentimes, practices are supposed to look perfect, but there will be some slip ups. If anything, this scrimmage could reflect the capabilities of Will Muschamp's defense.

The Longhorns' Defense Could Be Even Better

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald. Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian said the defense created four takeaways during the second scrimmage. Kosi Okpala had a pick-six. Sarkisian also said the secondary did an excellent job in coverage.

"I thought defensively they really showed up ready to go today," Sarkisian said. "I would probably argue that the last two days, the offense got the better of the defense. I thought that the defense came ready to go today (Saturday). I think they created four turnovers. I think they created plenty of third-and-longs. I think they rushed the passer. They were sticky in coverage. With that being said, there were things that they need to improve upon, too."

It's hard to ignore the talent on Muschamp's defense. Up front, they have a premier edge rusher in Colin Simmons. At linebacker, Pitt transfer Rasheem Biles continues to impress the coaches, and Jelani McDonald will be a huge contributor in the secondary.

Last season, the Longhorns were middle of the pack in several defensive categories. They finished sixth in the SEC in points per game (19.8), ninth in total yards (336), but third in sacks and second in interceptions.

But there is a new identity under Muschamp. He plays an aggressive style, and that's reflected in his coaching. His intense coaching style may not be for everyone, but he's produced effective results. That's all that Texas is looking for.

The offense will be at the center of conversations with Arch Manning, but the defense is making a statement in fall camp. The Longhorns will match up with several elite offenses this season, but Muschamp is the right guy to lead this unit.

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