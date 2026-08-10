Will Muschamp Is Already Changing the Way Texas Practices

The Texas Longhorns' biggest move this offseason was not acquiring Cam Coleman from the transfer portal or dissuading Trevor Goosby from entering the NFL Draft. Instead, it was bringing veteran defensive coordinator Will Muschamp back to Austin after he left the role in 2010.

While schematics had much to do with the decision to replace Pete Kwiatkowski with Muschamp, there was also a psychological element. Kwiatkowski's defenses had a break-but-do-not-break mindset that was effective but lacked a certain edge.

Muschamp's defense are aggressive and physical, and he himself brings a fire that few other coaches can. In fact, he has already changed the way Texas practices.

Fall Camp is Different Under Muschamp

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp disputes a call in a game against the Central Florida Knights in the fourth quarter at Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Muschamp has made quite thre impression throughout fall camp. Even when he is not the subject of a video, he still makes his presence known to Longhorns fans.

Take a look:

Arch Manning was accurate throwing to the sideline in fall camp practice one. Here’s a laser to Emmett Mosley IV. Ball gets there over the top with a purpose.



Don’t mind the bombardment of F bombs from Will Muschamp in the background. Business as usual.https://t.co/7Cz5FhDyHA pic.twitter.com/TvoS8FWA47 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) August 6, 2026

Texas' players have clearly already gotten use to the change in language. Here, quarterback Arch Manning is able to layer a pass to wide receiver Emmett Mosley IV in spite of the background noise.

The coach's expletive-laden rants are so common that they even have their own nickname.

"I can't say I have had a 'Muschamp-moment'," safety Jelani McDonald said after practice on Friday. "But, I've experienced it."

There have been plenty of 'Muschamp-moments' in the first week of fall camp, and plenty more are sure to come, which is actually great for the Longhorns.

The Longhorns went all-in this offseason by bringing in Muschamp and the No. 3 portal class in the country, so they need to be focused in at all times. While Muschamp's methods of ensuring that are unpalatable, they have proven to be effective.

That is because for as much as Muschamp admonishes his players for their failures, he celebrates them even more for their successes.

"He will get mad at you, he will correct you," McDonald said. "But...when you make that play, he's right there smiling with you, he is the first one to [celebrate] you."

Muschamp has spent the last 30 years coaching football at the highest levels, and that is for good reason. While his methods seem harsher or more aggressive, the edge he is bringing to Texas' coaching staff is lighting a new kind of fire under the Longhorns.

With so much on the line for Sarkisian and Texas this year, he could not have come at a better time.

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