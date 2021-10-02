October 2, 2021
Publish date:

Texas OL Denzel Okafor Leaves TCU Game With Injury

The Longhorns may have just suffered a major set back along the offensive line
Author:

The Texas Longhorns have potentially suffered a major setback along the offensive line on Saturday, with started left guard Denzel Okafor being forced to leave the game with a leg injury. 

The sixth-year offensive lineman went down midway through the first quarter after his leg was rolled up on in the wash of a Bijan Robinson score, and subsequently had to be helped to the sideline. 

Okafor was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart for further evaluation.

READ MORE: Texas Must Pound The Rock To Beat TCU

The injury occurred on the outside zone run that Robinson would eventually get into the end zone, to put Texas up 10-7. 

In place of Okafor, the Horns have moved right tackle Derek Kerstetter to left guard and moved Andrej Karic to right tackle. 

Okafor, who originally signed with the Longhorns in 2016, returned to the Horns thanks to the extra year of eligibility that came along with the COVID shorted 2020 season. 

READ MORE: RB Rivals: Texas' Robinson vs. TCU's Evans Make Their Teams Go

Entering Saturday's game, Okafor had made 48 appearances including 14 starts with the Longhorns and has been one of the most consistent offensive linemen on the roster.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Make sure to stick with Longhornscountry.com as more information on Okafor becomes available. 

