Texas Once Again Draws National Attention in Early Top 25

If we’ve learned anything this offseason, it’s that Texas heads into next season with no shortage of expectations.

After a busy transfer cycle in which the Longhorns added 19 players, national media outlets have placed Steve Sarkisian’s squad among the nation's elite entering the 2026 season.

That optimism is certainly evident across a wave of top-25 preseason rankings, where Texas consistently appears near the top.

Where Texas Ranks in PFF’s Recent Top-25 Preseason Ranking

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks on before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl.

Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus released his way-too-early top-25 rankings for the 2026 season this week, slotting Texas at No. 2.

It’s never too soon to look ahead…



Early Top 10 Teams in College Football for the 2026 Season👀 pic.twitter.com/5sgCS1NPVY — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 20, 2026

Chadwick, like seemingly everybody else in college football media, expressed a strong belief in the roster Sarkisian has assembled through a combination of portal additions and returning contributors.

Despite a disappointing finish to last season, Chadwick noted that Sarkisian has done nearly everything possible this offseason to ensure another College Football Playoff appearance for Texas. The Longhorns acquired the nation’s No. 3 transfer portal class and the No. 8 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, giving Texas one of the deepest talent pools in the country.

Arch Manning obviously headlines the group of returners after rebounding from a slow start last season. Entering his redshirt sophomore year, Manning now has a full season of experience and a loaded receiving corps in Auburn-transfer Cam Coleman and junior Ryan Wingo.

Manning currently holds the second-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy for the second year in a row and finally has the weapons needed to push Texas toward championship contention.

Chadwick also highlighted the Longhorns’ improved run game, bolstered by Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown and NC State transfer Hollywood Smothers. Potential first-round pick Trevor Goosby returns at left tackle, adding stability and experience to an offensive line that struggled often last season.

On the defensive side, Chadwick pointed to the talent available to new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, including sophomore edge rusher Colin Simmons, Pittsburgh transfer linebacker Rasheem Biles and Rutgers transfer cornerback Bo Mascoe.

Texas trails only No. 1 Oregon in PFF’s preseason ranking. The Ducks, who fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinals last season, are also expected to contend in 2026.

Oregon’s momentum was considerably boosted by quarterback Dante Moore’s surprising decision to return, along with the return of its entire defensive line, several key skill-position players and star cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.

Texas opens its 2026 season at home against Texas State on Sept. 5.