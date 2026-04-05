Texas OT Trevor Goosby Raves About Two Young Texas Longhorns Players

Although the offensive line as an entire unit was shaky at best for the Texas Longhorns this past season, left tackle Trevor Goosby was easily the star of the unit.

He burst onto the scene in 2024 during Texas' College Football Playoff run after he filled in at left tackle for an injured Kelvin Banks. While missing a first-round left tackle is never easy to overcome, it does make it easier when you have one sitting behind him, and that is what Goosby appears to be.

The former three-star recruit was already being talked about as a potential first-round pick in this year's draft, but opted to return for one final season. In what serves as his final session of spring ball, Goosby is not only a star player, but a mentor for younger linemen.

When speaking to the media recently, he raved about what he has seen from two of Texas's freshmen tackles.

Trevor Goosby loves what he sees from two Texas freshmen

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) blocks Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32). | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In a quote shared to X by Inside Texas, Goosby touched on just how much both Jordan Coleman and John Turntine III have improved in their first taste of spring ball.

"I've seen real improvement," Goosby said via Inside Texas. "This is their first spring in real practice. For John, this is his first real taste of college. They're handling it real well. I think just being able to take the coaching. We have a complicated playbook. Them being able to apply it, I think they've shown real progress."

Coleman, a redshirt freshman out of Cedar Hill had a similar recruiting journey to Goosby, as he was also a three-star recruit. Listed as 6-foot-5 and 354 pounds, he made his debut this past season against Sam Houston, and will look to continue to work his way up the depth chart.

Unlike Goosby and Coleman, Turntine was ranked as a top-85 recruit in 247Sports' Composite Rankings, and received more scholarship offers (35) than both Goosby and Coleman combined (32). Turntine chose the Longhorns over Stanford, Michigan and Alabama, and while he may not be called upon as a true freshman, he is someone that the staff is hoping will blossom into a star.

Physicality is one of the few requirements that every contender must meet, and with Goosby returning to provide that and also mentor the next generation, the Longhorns seem to be in good shape moving forward.

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